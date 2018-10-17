Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score, PAK vs AUS Live Streaming: Australia lose Shaun Marsh, Travis Head

Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, PAK vs AUS Live Cricket Score: Australia on Day 1 of the 2nd Test failed to make the most of the sensational spell from Nathan Lyon that saw the home side Pakistan getting bowled out for 282. Facing only 7 overs in the day, Australia lost two batsman as they struggled against the seamer Mohammad Abbas who picked up two wickets. With Usman Khawaja back in the dugout, along with nightwatchman Peter Siddle, Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh will have to bat for long to settle their side and turn tides back in their favour on Day 2. Pakistan, on the other hand, will look to continue the attack, and hope for a couple of quick wickets in the first session. Catch Live score and updates of PAK vs AUS 2nd Test Day 2.
Live Blog
Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Pakistan recovered from losing five wickets before lunch to post a respectable 282 and then remove two of Australia’s openers before close of play on the opening day of the second and final test in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. The tourists were left on 20-2 after seven overs going into the second day. Off spinner Nathan Lyon took four wickets in six balls to leave Pakistan reeling on 77 for five at Lunch. However, Pakistan were indebted to debutant opener Fakhar Zaman and captain Safraz Ahmed who each scored 94 to help their side reclaim the advantage in the afternoon session. The hosts, forced to settle for a draw in the first test in Dubai after a desperate rearguard action from the Australians, won the toss and chose to bat on a wicket that promised a big tally.
WICKET! We are seeing something special from Mohammad Abbas here - He picks up his 4th wicket in the innings. Travis Head has given a catch to second slip. Australia four wickets down for 56.
WICKET! Abbas strikes as he manages to get an edge from Shaun Marsh and an easy catch behind the stumps for Haris Sohail at first slip. AUS 36/3
Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh out in the middle for Australia. Mir Hamza starts with the ball for Pakistan. HERE WE GO!
- Former Australian batsman Mike Hussey reckons today will be the best batting conditions of the Test.
- Sarfraz Ahmed has shaken off his arm injury from day one and will take to the field for the start of day two
Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on the 2nd Day of the 2nd Test between Pakistan and Australia. Australia had the Test match in their hands, at one stage, but with Pakistan taking two quick wickets, the tables could shift at any point on Day 2. This could be an interesting day in store for both the teams, and the first session will be utmost crucial.