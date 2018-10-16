Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Streaming: Pakistan win toss, choose to bat

Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test Live Cricket Score: Yasir Shah will be a key faction once again for Pakistan. (Source: Reuters) Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test Live Cricket Score: Yasir Shah will be a key faction once again for Pakistan. (Source: Reuters)

Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Pak vs Aus Live Cricket Score: Australia saved the opening Test by batting through their skin with Usman Khawaja and Tim Paine leading the way and surviving 140 overs of ordeal under searing heat and coming within two wickets of loss. In the second Test, pressure will be on Pakistan to not allow another slip up in the series decider. Australia had few positives to take bar the fight led by two men. Tim Paine hinted at a shuffle in the batting line up with bowlers once again expected to work hard – especially the seamers.