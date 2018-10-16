Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Streaming: Pakistan win toss, choose to bat

Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Pak vs Aus Live Cricket Score: Australia saved the opening Test by batting through their skin with Usman Khawaja and Tim Paine leading the way and surviving 140 overs of ordeal under searing heat and coming within two wickets of loss. In the second Test, pressure will be on Pakistan to not allow another slip up in the series decider. Australia had few positives to take bar the fight led by two men. Tim Paine hinted at a shuffle in the batting line up with bowlers once again expected to work hard – especially the seamers.
Live Blog
Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates:
Squads
Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Usman Salahuddin, Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan, Bilal Asif, Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez
Australia: Tim Paine (c), Ashton Agar, Brendan Doggett, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Jon Holland, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Fakhar Zaman and Hafeez Mohammad open for Pakistan. Zaman is on strike. Mitchell Starc to open the attack. And off we go.
Australia (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Tim Paine(w/c), Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jon Holland
Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Bilal Asif, Yasir Shah, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Abbas
Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat in Abu Dhabi.
Pakistan have two debutants: Fakhar Zaman and Mir Hamza for the second Test. Imam-ul-Haq was already ruled out with a fractured hand. Wahab Riaz had been out of contention too with Shadab Khan entering the 12-man squad