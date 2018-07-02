Pakistan vs Australia Live Score, 2nd T20I Tri-series Live Streaming: Pakistan to face Australia

Pakistan vs Australia Live Score, 2nd T20I Tri-series Live Updates: Pakistan started the T20I tri-series against Zimbabwe and Australia on the right note, as they defeated the hosts Zimbabwe in the opening contest by 74 runs. The series, which is likely to become a battle for the top ranking in the shortest format, saw Pakistan establish their dominance early on. Their next challenge on Monday will be up against Australia, who have lost their last 9 matches in all formats. Australia, who lost the limited-overs series in England last month, will be hoping to make a comeback against Pakistan. Catch Live scores and updates as Pakistan take on Australia in the 2nd T20I match of the tri-series.
Live Blog
Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 Tri-series live score and updates:
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Australia's results in last nine matches
England vs Australia, Only T20I: England won by 28 runs
England vs Australia, 5th ODI: England won by 1 wkt
England vs Australia, 4th ODI: England won by 6 wkts
England vs Australia, 3rd ODI: England won by 242 runs
England vs Australia, 2nd ODI: England won by 38 runs
England vs Australia, 1st ODI: England won by 3 wkts
South Africa vs Australia, 4th Test: South Africa won by 492 runs
South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test: South Africa won by 322 runs
South Africa vs Australia, 2nd Test: South Africa won by 6 wkts
Can they bounce back against Pakistan?