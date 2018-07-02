Pakistan vs Australia Live Score, 2nd T20I Tri-series Live Streaming: Pakistan to face Australia

Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Streaming: Pakistan take on Australia. (Source: AP) Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Streaming: Pakistan take on Australia. (Source: AP)

Pakistan vs Australia Live Score, 2nd T20I Tri-series Live Updates: Pakistan started the T20I tri-series against Zimbabwe and Australia on the right note, as they defeated the hosts Zimbabwe in the opening contest by 74 runs. The series, which is likely to become a battle for the top ranking in the shortest format, saw Pakistan establish their dominance early on. Their next challenge on Monday will be up against Australia, who have lost their last 9 matches in all formats. Australia, who lost the limited-overs series in England last month, will be hoping to make a comeback against Pakistan. Catch Live scores and updates as Pakistan take on Australia in the 2nd T20I match of the tri-series.