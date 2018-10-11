Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 5 at Dubai: Travis Head scores maiden fifty, Australia need below 300 to win

Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score: Pakistan take on Australia. (Source: Reuters)

Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score 1st Test Day 5 Live Streaming: Pakistan seamer Mohammad Abbas claimed three quick wickets as Australia hobbled their way to 136-3 on Wednesday, chasing a mammoth target of 462 in the first test in Dubai. Australian openers Usman Khawaja and Aaron Finch picked up where they left off after their 142-run stand in the first innings, adding 72 runs by Tea on day four. The pair added 15 more runs in the final session before Abbas trapped Finch leg before for 49. The visitors squandered another good start when the Marsh brothers were dismissed for ducks by Abbas. Shaun was caught behind off a well directed delivery, while a darting inswinger downed Mitchell plumb in front of the stumps. Khawaja (50) and Travis Head (34) added 49 runs and will look to continue on the same note as they hope to grind out an unlikely draw on the final day.