Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 5 at Dubai: Travis Head scores maiden fifty, Australia need below 300 to win

Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Pak vs Aus Live Cricket Score: The first Test between Pakistan and Australia is set for an exciting conclusion on the final day. With all the three results possible, the two teams will take the ground, in hopes of shifting the tide towards them. While Australia need 326 runs to win, Pakistan need 7 wickets to do the same. Travis Head and Usman Khawaja will come out to bat for Australia, the latter batting on 50*. The first session will be crucial for both the teams. Catch Live score and updates of Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test Day 5.
Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score 1st Test Day 5 Live Streaming: Pakistan seamer Mohammad Abbas claimed three quick wickets as Australia hobbled their way to 136-3 on Wednesday, chasing a mammoth target of 462 in the first test in Dubai. Australian openers Usman Khawaja and Aaron Finch picked up where they left off after their 142-run stand in the first innings, adding 72 runs by Tea on day four. The pair added 15 more runs in the final session before Abbas trapped Finch leg before for 49. The visitors squandered another good start when the Marsh brothers were dismissed for ducks by Abbas. Shaun was caught behind off a well directed delivery, while a darting inswinger downed Mitchell plumb in front of the stumps. Khawaja (50) and Travis Head (34) added 49 runs and will look to continue on the same note as they hope to grind out an unlikely draw on the final day.
A FIFTY on debut for Travis Head. Australia are slowly and steadily going about the business. Target has come down to below 300 now.
Usman Khawaja and Travis Head out in the middle for Australia. Wahab Riaz and Bilal Asia start the attack for Pakistan. HERE WE GO!
Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on the exciting final day of the first Test between Pakistan and Australia. Australia are in for a chance to create a record by chasing the highest total in Test cricket of 462. The current best is of 418 chased by West Indies against Australia in 2002. Pakistan, on the other hand, have a slightly easier task in front of them. They need to take 7 wickets on a turning wicket and register their first win. Either ways, it could be a long, exciting day of Test cricket in store for the fans. Who will come out top? Wait and watch.