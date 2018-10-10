Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4 in Dubai: Pakistan cross 100-run mark, move closer towards 400-run lead

Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Pak vs Aus Live Cricket Score: Despite losing 3 wickets early on in the second innings, Pakistan are in control against Australia going into the 4th day of the first Test. With debutant bowler Bilal Asif picking up 6 wickets on debut, Pakistan bowled out Australia quickly on Day 3 to take a solid lead. On Day 4, with Imam-ul-Haq and Haris Sohail still in the middle, Pakistan would hope to get off to a good start and consolidate on the lead to set a competitive total to Australia to chase. Catch Live score and updates of 1st Test Day 4 between Pakistan and Australia.
Live Blog
Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score 1st Test Day 4 Live Streaming: Debutant Pakistan off-spinner Bilal Asif ripped through the Australian middle-order with six wickets as the visitors were bowled out for 202 on the third day of the first Test in Dubai on Tuesday. Australia openers Usman Khawaja and Aaron Finch had launched a strong reply to Pakistan's first innings total of 482, reaching 137-0 without at Lunch. Pakistan were rewarded for their intelligent field placement as the tourist lost their first wicket at 142, with Finch caught for 62 after a sharp catch at silly mid-on from Asad Shafiq.
With Pakistan still not losing in the day so far, the visitors have crossed the 100-run mark in the 2nd innings, taking their total lead to 380 runs.
Haris Sohail and Imam-ul-Haq have added a quick 53 runs together in the first hour of the day. The duo have faced the early pressures with confidence and are steering Pakistan towards a hefty total in the 2nd innings.
With both the spinners Nathan Lyon and Jon Holland ineffective this morning, skipper Tim Paine brings in fast bowlers cavalry. Mitchell Starc comes into the attack.
Haris Sohail has made his intentions clear early on. He wants to go after the bowlers to try and get quick runs on the board and put Australia on to bat as quickly as possible. Sohail has already moved on to 14 in 20 balls.
Imam-Ul-Haq and Haris Sohail out to the middle for Pakistan with the bat. Nathan Lyon, who still has four deliveries to bowl from the previous day, will continue with the ball. HERE WE GO!
Hello and welcome to our Day blog on the Day 4 of the 1st Test between Pakistan and Australia. Things have not worked out for the visitors so far in this Test and after getting off to a good start with the bat, Australia's middle and lower order completely collapsed, putting the hosts in command. The Day 4 will be all about how long Pakistan bat on and what target will eventually be set for the Aussies.