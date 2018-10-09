Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3: Australia look to battle 482 run mountain

Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Pak vs Aus Live Cricket Score: Usman Khawaja and Aaron Finch will lead Australia’s task of fighting against Pakistan’s first innings total of 482 runs in the first Test in Dubai. Haris Sohail dominated the chatter on the second day with maiden Test ton before Pakistan lost their way and wickets cheaply to see six dismissals in 72 runs. Things will get tougher for Australia on a crumbling pitch and their biggest hurdle – the spin.
Live Blog
Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates, 1st Test Day 3:
Boundaries flowing thick and fast between Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja now. Yasir Shah and Wahab Riaz seeing runs come with ease off their bowling. Finch and Khawaja both extremely comfortable in the middle
Mitchell Marsh speaking before the day began: "Spent a long time in the field, but I felt we toiled extremely well. A good start with the bat is very important for us, still flat, we need to bat out for a long period of time, perhaps bat through the day. I am always nervous in a Test, need to seetle myself, not worry about scoring. It's hard to start against reverse swing, but we have prepared well for this tour. We need to take it one-ball at a time and bat hopefully just once, if all goes according to plan."
DAY 3 UNDERWAY! Pakistan form a huddle before start as the two openers walk out to the middle. Australia still trail by 452 runs. Mohammad Abbas to resume for Pakistan, Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja continue for Australia.