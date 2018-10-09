Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3: Australia look to battle 482 run mountain

Mitchell Marsh before start

Mitchell Marsh speaking before the day began: "Spent a long time in the field, but I felt we toiled extremely well. A good start with the bat is very important for us, still flat, we need to bat out for a long period of time, perhaps bat through the day. I am always nervous in a Test, need to seetle myself, not worry about scoring. It's hard to start against reverse swing, but we have prepared well for this tour. We need to take it one-ball at a time and bat hopefully just once, if all goes according to plan."