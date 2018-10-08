Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 2: Pakistan look to further exploit Australia bowling

Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Pak vs Aus Live Cricket Score: Pakistan put together the biggest Test start in UAE with Mohammad Hafeez scoring a ton and Imam-ul-Haq 76 for a 205 run start. Then, Pakistan lost way with intent-less batting and it allowed Australia to come back and pick up three wickets. Mitchell Starc didn’t come back with a wicket but his 140kmph deliveries gave a good show of will to put Pakistan batsmen under pressure. How will things change with the new ball – that remains to be seen.
Live Blog
Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 Live Score and Updates:
Pakistan vs Australia, 1st Test Day 2 Live: Mohammad Hafeez marked his return to Test cricket with a century as Pakistan reached 255/3 at stumps on the first day of the series-opening Test match against Australia on Sunday. Veteran all-rounder Hafeez, playing in his first Test since 2016 and his 51st overall, frustrated Australia en route to his 10th century before being trapped in front of the wicket for 126 by pace bowler Peter Siddle in the final session. His fellow opener Imam-ul-Haq was a lot more aggressive in his knock of 76, as the first-wicket pair added 205 runs after Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and opted to bat on a dry wicket at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Australia's attack then tightened things up after the two openers were back in the dressing room. Haris Sohail was batting on 15 with night watchman Mohammad Abbas on one at the end of the day's play.
Mohammad Abbas walks back after scoring 1! On length from Siddle, moved away after pitching, away movement is too much for Abbas and ends up playing down the wrong line. Doesn't get the outside edge but hits the bail on its way.
Hello and Good Morning! Welcome to our live coverage of Pakistan's opening Test against Australia in Dubai. Was a bit of a bore on the opening day with batsmen going about their business slowly and yet efficiently. At close, Pakistan were three down thanks to their absurd shot selection. They will resume from 255/3 with Haris Sohail and Mohammad Abbas in the middle