Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 2: Pakistan look to further exploit Australia bowling

Pakistan vs Australia, 1st Test Day 2 Live: Mohammad Hafeez marked his return to Test cricket with a century as Pakistan reached 255/3 at stumps on the first day of the series-opening Test match against Australia on Sunday. Veteran all-rounder Hafeez, playing in his first Test since 2016 and his 51st overall, frustrated Australia en route to his 10th century before being trapped in front of the wicket for 126 by pace bowler Peter Siddle in the final session. His fellow opener Imam-ul-Haq was a lot more aggressive in his knock of 76, as the first-wicket pair added 205 runs after Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and opted to bat on a dry wicket at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Australia's attack then tightened things up after the two openers were back in the dressing room. Haris Sohail was batting on 15 with night watchman Mohammad Abbas on one at the end of the day's play.