Sunday, October 07, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  • Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1 Live: Pakistan win toss, opt to bat against Australia in Dubai
Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1 Live: Pakistan win toss, opt to bat against Australia in Dubai

Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Pak vs Aus Live Cricket Score: Stay tuned for live cricket score and updates from Pakistan vs Australia in Dubai.

By: Sports Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 7, 2018 11:30:49 am
Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test Live Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test Live Cricket Score: Pakistan take on Australia in Dubai in first Test. (Cricket.com.au/Twitter)

Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Pak vs Aus Live Cricket Score: Australia have had trouble dealing with spin factor in the sub-continent over the years. Be it in Sri Lanka, India, Bangladesh or Pakistan. That challenge renews itself under a renewed setup – post the ball tampering controversy – with Marnus Labuschagne, Aaron Finch and Travis Head getting the Baggy Green. The last time Pakistan played a Test, they were shockingly beaten 2-0 by Sri Lanka in UAE. In the post Misbah ul Haq and Younis Khan era, Pakistan came out a dud. Pakistan look stronger on paper but their nervy batting poses question marks.

Pakistan vs Australia Live Score and Updates, 1st Test Day 1:

11:30 (IST) 07 Oct 2018
HERE WE GO!

Mohammad Hafeez comes out to the middle with Imam-ul-Haq. Mitchell Starc has the new ball for Australia. HERE WE GO!

11:07 (IST) 07 Oct 2018
Teams

Australia Playing XI: Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Tim Paine(w/c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Peter Siddle, Jon Holland

Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Hafeez, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Yasir Shah, Bilal Asif, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Abbas

11:04 (IST) 07 Oct 2018
Debuts galore

Baggy Green #453: Alan Border has handed it over to Aaron Finch Baggy Green #454: Nathan Lyon hands it over to Travis HeadBaggy Green #455: Mike Hussey gives it out to Marnus Labuschagne

Bilal Asif becomes Pakistan's #233

11:03 (IST) 07 Oct 2018
TOSS!

Pakistan have won the toss and decided to bat in the opening Test against Australia. 

