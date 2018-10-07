Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1 Live: Pakistan win toss, opt to bat against Australia in Dubai

Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Pak vs Aus Live Cricket Score: Australia have had trouble dealing with spin factor in the sub-continent over the years. Be it in Sri Lanka, India, Bangladesh or Pakistan. That challenge renews itself under a renewed setup – post the ball tampering controversy – with Marnus Labuschagne, Aaron Finch and Travis Head getting the Baggy Green. The last time Pakistan played a Test, they were shockingly beaten 2-0 by Sri Lanka in UAE. In the post Misbah ul Haq and Younis Khan era, Pakistan came out a dud. Pakistan look stronger on paper but their nervy batting poses question marks.
Live Blog
Pakistan vs Australia Live Score and Updates, 1st Test Day 1:
Mohammad Hafeez comes out to the middle with Imam-ul-Haq. Mitchell Starc has the new ball for Australia. HERE WE GO!
Australia Playing XI: Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Tim Paine(w/c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Peter Siddle, Jon Holland
Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Hafeez, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Yasir Shah, Bilal Asif, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Abbas
Baggy Green #453: Alan Border has handed it over to Aaron Finch Baggy Green #454: Nathan Lyon hands it over to Travis HeadBaggy Green #455: Mike Hussey gives it out to Marnus Labuschagne
Bilal Asif becomes Pakistan's #233
Pakistan have won the toss and decided to bat in the opening Test against Australia.