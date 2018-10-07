Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1 Live: Pakistan win toss, opt to bat against Australia in Dubai

Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test Live Cricket Score: Pakistan take on Australia in Dubai in first Test. (Cricket.com.au/Twitter) Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test Live Cricket Score: Pakistan take on Australia in Dubai in first Test. (Cricket.com.au/Twitter)

Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Pak vs Aus Live Cricket Score: Australia have had trouble dealing with spin factor in the sub-continent over the years. Be it in Sri Lanka, India, Bangladesh or Pakistan. That challenge renews itself under a renewed setup – post the ball tampering controversy – with Marnus Labuschagne, Aaron Finch and Travis Head getting the Baggy Green. The last time Pakistan played a Test, they were shockingly beaten 2-0 by Sri Lanka in UAE. In the post Misbah ul Haq and Younis Khan era, Pakistan came out a dud. Pakistan look stronger on paper but their nervy batting poses question marks.