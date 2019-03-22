Pak vs Aus 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Online, Pakistan vs Australia Live Score: Pakistan win toss, opt to bat

Pakistan vs Australia, Pak vs Aus 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Pakistan will face Australia in the 1st ODI on Friday as the two teams look to begin preparation for their World Cup campaign. This will be the final 50-overs series for both the teams before the World Cup tournament begins on May 23. The hosts Pakistan will return to the international arena following the Pakistan Super League T20 tournament and will hope to quickly regain form in the format.

Pakistan will be without their regular skipper Sarfraz Ahmed and will also be missing out on four of their regular members of the national team. Australia, who recently triumphed over India in the ODI series, will hope to continue winning run against the depleted Pakistan side.