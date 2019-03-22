Pak vs Aus 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Online, Pakistan vs Australia Live Score: Pakistan win toss, opt to bat

Pak vs Aus 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Online, Pakistan vs Australia Live Score: Pakistan win toss, opt to bathttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/pakistan-vs-australia-live-cricket-score-1st-odi-live-streaming-5638285/
Pakistan vs Australia, Pak vs Aus 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Pakistan will face Australia in the 1st ODI on Friday as the two teams look to begin preparation for their World Cup campaign. This will be the final 50-overs series for both the teams before the World Cup tournament begins on May 23. The hosts Pakistan will return to the international arena following the Pakistan Super League T20 tournament and will hope to quickly regain form in the format.
Pakistan will be without their regular skipper Sarfraz Ahmed and will also be missing out on four of their regular members of the national team. Australia, who recently triumphed over India in the ODI series, will hope to continue winning run against the depleted Pakistan side.
Live Blog
Match underway
Imam-ul-Haq and Shan Masood are at the crease with the former on strike. Jhye Richardson will open the attack.
Toss
Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik has won the toss and elected to bat first.
Pakistan XI: Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Sohail, Umar Akmal, Shoaib Malik (c), Faheem Ashram, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Amir, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas.
Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa.
PAK vs AUS
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first ODI between Pakistan and Australia. This is the final ODI series for the two sides ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019.
Teams:
Pakistan (From): Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Haris Sohail, Shoaib Malik(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Yasir Shah, Usman Shinwari, Abid Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Saad Ali, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Hasnain
Australia (From): Usman Khawaja, Aaron Finch(c), Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey(w), Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Shaun Marsh, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff
