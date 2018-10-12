Follow Us:
Thursday, October 11, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale

Pakistan vs Australia: Injured Imam-ul-Haq ruled out of second Test

Imam-ul-Haq was injured in Dubai while fielding during the last day of the first test, which was drawn.

By: AP | Dubai | Published: October 12, 2018 12:37:28 am

Imam-ul-Haq was ruled out of the second test against Australia next week after breaking the little finger on his the left hand on Thursday. (AP/File Photo)

Pakistan opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq was ruled out of the second test against Australia next week after breaking the little finger on his the left hand on Thursday. Imam was injured in Dubai while fielding during the last day of the first test, which was drawn.

The left-hander scored 76 and 48 in his fifth test. He featured in a double century opening stand with Mohammad Hafeez in the first innings and took three catches.

A replacement wasn’t immediately named, but Pakistan has the option to include Fakhar Zaman or promote Azhar Ali for the Abu Dhabi test which begins on Tuesday.

