Pakistan’s Bilal Asif returns with six-wicket haul on memorable debut

Bilal Asif is now the third Pakistani spinner with a five-wicket haul on Test debut.

Pakistan off-spinner Bilal Asif had a memorable debut on Tuesday as he picked up six wickets on the third day of the first Test in Dubai. Bilal’s figures of 6/36 triggered an Australian collapse as they went from 142/0 to 202 all out in their first innings. After a relatively quiet first session, Asif came brought his team into the game as he snared Usman Khawaja (85), Shaun Marsh (7), Travis Head (0) and Marnus Labuschagne (0) in the space of 29 runs. With his sensational performance, Asif is now the third Pakistani spinner with a five-wicket haul on Test debut.

Hailing from the small village of Allo Mahar Sharif on the outskirts of Daska, Asif graduated with a degree in Arts and made his first-class debut for Sialkot in 2011 at the age of 26. In 2015, he smashed a 48-ball hundred during the Super 9 T20 Cup. While he is primarily a specialist offspinner Asif is equally handy with the bat.

He was called up to the Test squad in 2015 but was dropped thereafter. He finally got a chance in the ongoing series against Australia as legspinner Shadab Khan was ruled out. With an impressive outing on day 3, it seems that he will now get a sustained run at the top level.

