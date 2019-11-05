Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I highlights: Steve Smith powers Australia to comprehensive victory

Pakistan vs Australia (PAK vs AUS) 2nd T20I: One man who hurt Pakistan the most in the second T20I was Steve Smith. The former Australian skipper remained unbeaten on 80 from 51 deliveries, guiding his team to a comprehensive seven-wicket win over the visitors at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Tuesday. Chasing a paltry target of 151, Australia finished the job in just 18.3 overs, with Smith and Ashton Turner (8 off 15) present at the crease.

Earlier in the day, after electing to bat first Pakistan got off to a dreadful start as they lost Fakhar Zaman and Haris Sohail early in the innings. The wickets continued to tumble at regular intervals as the Men In Green could only manage to add 150/6 on the board after the end of 20 overs. Pakistan new skipper Babar Azam was the lone star with the bat as he completed yet another half-century.

Pakistan in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 Manuka Oval, Canberra 05 November 2019 Australia 151/3 (18.3) vs Pakistan 150/6 (20.0) Match Ended ( Day - 2nd T20I ) Australia beat Pakistan by 7 wickets