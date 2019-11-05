Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I highlights: Steve Smith powers Australia to comprehensive victory

Pakistan vs Australia (PAK vs AUS) 2nd T20I: One man who hurt Pakistan the most in the second T20I was Steve Smith. The former Australian skipper remained unbeaten on 80 from 51 deliveries, guiding his team to a comprehensive seven-wicket win over the visitors at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Tuesday. Chasing a paltry target of 151, Australia finished the job in just 18.3 overs, with Smith and Ashton Turner (8 off 15) present at the crease.
Earlier in the day, after electing to bat first Pakistan got off to a dreadful start as they lost Fakhar Zaman and Haris Sohail early in the innings. The wickets continued to tumble at regular intervals as the Men In Green could only manage to add 150/6 on the board after the end of 20 overs. Pakistan new skipper Babar Azam was the lone star with the bat as he completed yet another half-century.
It's all over at the Manuka Oval in Canberra!
It's all over at the Manuka Oval in Canberra as Steve Smith powers Australia to a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the second T20I. With this win, Australia have now taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.
PAK: 150/6 (20 overs) | AUS: 151/3 (18.3 overs)
Steve Smith holds the key for Australia!
Steve Smith is enjoying batting at this surface as he eases into yet another half-century in the shortest format of the game. This was his fourth fifty in T20Is and if Pakistan can remove him from the middle, anything can happen.
A much-needed breakthrough for visitors!
Imad Wasim finally breaks the 58-run partnership between Ben McDermott and Steve Smith as the former is trapped LBW on 21 from 22 balls. The batsman went for the sweep but fails to make any contact and Wasim is sure that he has got his man here. After a brief pause the umpire raises his finger but the batsman goes up for a review. TV replay confirms it was an official delivery and there was no connection with the bat. However, the unusual part is that there are no ball-tracking technology and the third umpire sticks with the original decision. AUS: 106/3 (13 overs)| AUS need 45 runs in 42 balls
Steve Smith makes things easier for hosts!
Steve Smith is making things easier for the hosts. He smashed two boundaries in Wahab Riaz's previous over, as the bowler concedes 11 runs in his first over. Smith is currently batting on 40 from 28 balls, while his partner Ben McDermott is batting on 9 off 13 deliveries. AUS: 86/2 (10 overs)
BIG BLOW!
Mohammad Irfan gives Pakistan another crucial breakthrough as Aaron Finch walks back after scoring 17 from 14 balls. Just when things were in Australia's control, the big man from the Pakistan camp gets his side back in the contest. A short of length delivery and Finch mistimed his shot and he knew that he was in danger. The ball goes up in the air and lands safely in Babar Azam's hands at mid-off. AUS: 48/2 (5.5 overs) | need 103 runs in 85 balls
CLEAN BOWLED!
Mohammad Amir cleans up the middle stump of David Warner as he returns to the pavilion after scoring 20 off 11 balls. This is the first time that Warner has been sent to the pavilion this home summer. The bowler fistbumps the air as he knows what an important breakthrough this. It was a full-length delivery angling towards the stumps, Warner made room for himself and BAAM! The ball misses the bat and knocks off the middle stump. AUS: 30/1 (3 overs) | need 121 more to win
Imad Wasim smashed all over the park!
An expensive over by Imad Wasim as David Warner smashes him all over the park. A total of four boundaries came in the over as AUS reach 25/0 at the end of 2 overs. AUS need 126 runs in 108 balls.
Chase begins!
The opening pair of David Warner and Aaron Finch are out to start the Australian chase. Mohammad Irfan will bowl the first over for the visitors. Here we go!
Pakistan 150/6 in 20 overs
With Iftikhar Ahmed's fireworks (62 off 34 balls), Pakistan managed to pile up 44 runs off last 4 overs and put 150/6 on the board. Iftikhar hit massive three sixes and five fours.
Imad Wasim gone
In a bid to converting a single into double, Imad Wasim lost his wicket to a superb throw by Steve Smith. Pakistan are 148/5 with a ball to spare.
Firebrand 50 for Iftikhar!
Firework from Iftikhar Ahmed goes on. After Babar Azam's departure, he hit 50 off 29 balls taking team total to 136 with 7 balls to spare
12 balls left
With just 12 balls left, Pakistan are 120/5 in 18 overs. Imad Wasim (8 off 9) and Iftikhar Ahmed (35 off 25) are on the crease.
Babar Azam out for 50!
Consecutive fifty by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and he is gone! Taking his second run he fell short of few inches and got out. What a direct hit by David Warner. Azam reaches fifty but departs trying to steal a second run. Babar Azam out for 50 off 38 balls.
Poor shot by Asif costs another wicket
Wickets keep falling for Australia. Pakistan's Asif Ali caught at the fence causing a problem for the team. Agar to Asif Ali, out Caught by Pat Cummins!! Poor cricket from Asif Ali. First, he said no to the second which angered the captain and next ball he throws it away. Pakistan need someone to stick around with Azam. Pakistan 72/4 in 11.4 overs
Rizwan stumped out
Over excitement costs Rizwan his wicket. He overstepped and failed to make a contact with the ball. Stumped. One shot too many from Rizwan. He was trying to take on every ball and this was bound to happen. Agar breaks the partnership and Australia will hope that breaks the momentum as well. Pakistan 62/3 in 10 overs.
56/2 on board after 9 overs
What a shot Babar Azam! Four straight down the ground off Adam Zampa's delivery. Reckon they have decided to step on the accelerator. After 9 overs, Pakistan are 56/2 with Babar 34 off 24 and Rizwan 13 off 14 balls.
Babar Azam may make a difference
End of the 7th over and Pakistan are 38 run for the loss of 2 wickets. Babar Azam may lead his side to a decent total.
Trouble invited by Haris Sohail
K Richardson to Haris Sohail and its caught and bowled by the lanky bowler. Richardson wouldn't have taken more easier catch than this in his career. Haris Sohail played the most careless shot, putting Pakistan in a problematic situation. Pakitan lost their second wicket for 29 in 5 overs.
Fakhar Zaman Out
Bad form continues for Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman. He's gone for just 2 off 7 balls. He averages 9 in last 11 games. Pat Cummins claimed his wicket when Zaman was caught by David Warner!! Fakhar Zaman's progression of poor scores has one addition. Another failure for him. He lets out a huge roar as he is gutted. Angry with himself. Pakistan 22/1 in 3.2 overs. Haris Sohail is the new man in.
Babar looks comfortable
Babar Azam is in great form as he has hit four 4s in 12 balls he has played so far in three overs. After 3 overs, Pakistan 22/0. Azam 20 off 13 and Fakhar Zaman 2 off 5 balls.
Pakistan pin hoe on Babar Azam
With skipper Babar's 7-ball 12, Pakistan reached 14/0 in 2 overs. He is in a great form and Pakistan pin hope on his form only. Only a big total will save Pakistan from David Warner's mighty bat.
Babar Azam narrowly escapes
Starc to Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam wanted to take a single but was sent back in the nick of the time. The fielder from mid-wicket under-armed the throw at the bowler's end and missed. After 1 over, Pakistan 3/0
The action begins
And here the action begins. Mitchell Starc opened the bowling attack for Aussies and Babar Azam-Fakhar Zaman pair opened for Pakistan. Having lost the first match to rain, both teams are eying victory here.
Get ready to witness the firework
The boundaries at Canberra are quite short compared to the other grounds in Australia, you can expect some fireworks from the batsmen.
Babar Azam wins the toss
Pakistan have elected to bat first in the second T20I match against Australia today at Canberra. Both teams retain same XI after the first game was abandoned due to heavy rain.