Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test Highlights: Warner, Labuschagne put on highest Day/Night Test partnership

Pakistan had a terrible day in the field on Day 1 as David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne put up a 294-run stand. (Source: AP) Pakistan had a terrible day in the field on Day 1 as David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne put up a 294-run stand. (Source: AP)

Pakistan vs Australia (PAK vs AUS) 2nd Test Highlights: David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne scored centuries on Day 1 of the Adelaide Test against Pakistan on Friday – continuing off from their heroics in the 1st Test – to take Australia to 302/1 at Stumps. Shaheen Afridi was the only bowler to take a wicket – of Joe Burns. That was in the 4th over of the day. After that though, it was the Warner and Labuschagne show, as the duo added an unbeaten 294-run stand. This is highest partnership so far in Day/Night Tests.

Australia won the 1st Test by an innings and 5 runs. Pakistan will need a drastic turnaround on Day 2 – when Warner and Labuschagne continue their partnership – to get back into the 2nd Test as they continue to look for their first win over Australia of their ongoing tour.