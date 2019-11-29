Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test Highlights: Warner, Labuschagne put on highest Day/Night Test partnership

Pakistan vs Australia (PAK vs AUS) 2nd Test Highlights: David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne scored centuries on Day 1 of the Adelaide Test against Pakistan on Friday – continuing off from their heroics in the 1st Test – to take Australia to 302/1 at Stumps. Shaheen Afridi was the only bowler to take a wicket – of Joe Burns. That was in the 4th over of the day. After that though, it was the Warner and Labuschagne show, as the duo added an unbeaten 294-run stand. This is highest partnership so far in Day/Night Tests.
Australia won the 1st Test by an innings and 5 runs. Pakistan will need a drastic turnaround on Day 2 – when Warner and Labuschagne continue their partnership – to get back into the 2nd Test as they continue to look for their first win over Australia of their ongoing tour.
Highlights
Day 1 ends in Adelaide. 73 overs have been bowled today. Australia finish the day at 302/1. Warner (166) and Labuschagne (126) walk off at the end of what has been a highly satisfying day for the hosts. Shaheen Afridi took the only wicket to fall today. That was in the 4th over of the day and the Pakistan bowlers and fielders have been put through a proper punishing after that. Day 2 will resume with Australia looking to pile on the misery on Pakistan.
The landmarks keep on being racked up in this innings as the inexperience Pakistan bowling attack looks to be completely out of ideas at the end of what has been a long day for them in Adelaide. Warner has stepped into yet another gear after crossing his 150. Surely, there's not a 200 coming today? Surely Pakistan do not have to wait long before stumps are called and they go back to the comforts of their room and ponder the choices they have made in their lives.
Warner and Labuschagne are toying with the Pakistan attack as the day's play winds down. Imam ul Haq tries to get a throw in that would have broken the partnership but misses. Warner gets to 150. Labuschagne has plodded onto the 120s. This is going to be a massive score. AUS 284/1
A four and a two, and Marnus Labuschagne brings up his second Test century, and what an innings that is! 14 fours and 169 balls, and forming a massive 224-run partnership with David Warner (123*). AUS are 232/1 after 59.2 overs.
Another big partnership between the two batsmen. Marnus Labuschagne moves into 80s. Pakistani bowlers have had no luck so far. The two have played a chanceless inning on a rain-curtailed day. AUS are 209/1 after 57 overs.
David Warner hits second century on the trot. Warner's 23rd Test century. Trademark celebration from the Australian opener as he jumps in the air and pumps his fists. After a disappointing Ashes season, Warner continues to perform. He reaches his century from 156 deliveries. AUS - 175/1
Warner equals Ponting's tally of hundreds against Pakistan in the format. He is only behind Allan Border and Greg Chappell who have scored six Test centuries each against the Pakistan side.
Tim Paine's decision to bat first despite overcast conditions seems to be working in Australia's way. Pakistan bowlers are toiling hard in the middle hoping for a breakthrough. AUS - 152/1 after 42 overs
Shaheen Afridi bowls the first over of the session. David Warner hits a boundary off the first ball of the over. Pakistan desperately looking for a breakthrough. Azhar Ali introduces Iftikhar Ahmed into the attack. AUS - 143/1 after 41 overs
A rain-curtailed second session comes to an end. Another session dominated by Australians. David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne reach their respective half-centuries. At the end of the session, Warner is batting on 72 and Labuschagne is batting on 60. Yasir Shah was introduced later in the session and was hit for boundaries. Muhammad Musa is yet to make a mark on his debut. AUS - 139/1 after 40 overs
Marnus Labuschagne continues to dazzle in whites as he reaches his sixth Test half-century. Labuschagne reaches the milestone from 106 deliveries. Another big inning on the cards? AUS - 130/1 after 37 overs
The second-wicket partnership grows stronger. David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne have done exceptionally well to negotiate the swing of pink ball. Labuschagne is into the 40s. The no.3 batsman is attacking the bowlers more often now.
Azhar Ali introduces Yasir Shah into the attack in the 34th over. Three runs from his over. AUS - 109/1 after 34 overs
David Warner gets to his 31st half-century with six overthrows. Warner continues his splendid form. Meanwhile, Wasim Akram is not happy with the overthrows in the commentary box. AUS - 82/1 after 24 overs
The second session will be an hour and 15 minutes. The second session is underway. Shaheen Afridi bowls the first over of the session. Marnus Labuschagne gets a boundary. AUS - 74/1 after 23 overs
The covers are off the Adelaide Oval pitch. The play is expected to resume shortly.
More frustration for the players as covers are back on at Adelaide Oval.
Good news folks! The covers are coming off and the second session will be underway in a while. Will Pakistan bowlers be able to get in-form David Warner's wicket? Stay tuned for more updates.
The covers are still on at the Adelaide Oval. It looks like it is going to be a long delay before the second session begins. Pakistan bowlers may benefit from the overcast conditions as the pink ball is expected to do a lot more under the lights.
The rain has forced the umpires to take an early tea break. David Warner is just five runs away from his half-century. Marnus Labuschagne is trying to score freely now. AUS - 70/1 after 22 overs
David Warner has dominated the bowlers whereas Marnus Labuschagne is still struggling to find the gaps and score runs. Mohammad Musa has not been impressive so far. Warner has scored six boundaries in the innings so far. AUS - 50/1 after 18 overs
Muhammad Musa comes in to bowl. The 19-year-old starts well. Just two singles from the over. The youngster gained pace as the over progressed. AUS - 22/1 after 11 overs
So far, the three top-order batsmen have gotten off the mark with a boundary. Marnus Labuschagne is trying to survive the new-ball spell. Shaheen Afridi looks in fine nick. Mohammad Abbas is keeping the pressure on. David Warner has been cautious against the new ball. AUS - 13/1 after 7 overs
Shaheen Afridi gets the breakthrough. Afridi has been in good rhythm since ball one. The left-arm pacer forces Joe Burns to play that one. An outside edge off Burns' bat carries to Mohammad Rizwan. A huge wicket for Pakistan early on in the Test. Marnus Labuschagne comes to bat. AUS - 8/1 after 3.3 overs
Mohammad Abbas starts off the proceedings. Abbas does not have much pace, the first four balls were too easy for David Warner to face. The Pakistan bowler came round the wicket for the last two deliveries. A maiden over to start with. AUS - 0/0 after 1 over
The groundsmen are at work to clear the wet outfield. The players are waiting to go in. The conditions at Adelaide Oval are overcast. This might turn out to be a good toss to lose for Pakistan. Mohammad Abbas can do the magic with the pink ball. Muhammad Musa can the x-factor as well.
Mohammad Musa makes his Test debut, replaces Naseem Shah. Imran Khan makes way for swing bowler Mohammad Abbas and Imam-ul-Haq replaces Haris Sohail.
Pakistan: Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali(c), Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Muhammad Musa, Mohammad Abbas
Australia: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
Hello and welcome to Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test live blog. Tim Paine has won the toss and elected to bat first. Paine fields an unchanged XI.