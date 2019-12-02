Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 4 Highlights: AUS win by an innings and 48 runs

Pakistan vs Australia (PAK vs AUS) 2nd Test Highlights: The partnership between Shan Masood and Asad Shafiq gave Pakistan fans a ray of hope but the two batsmen departed shortly after reaching their respective half-centuries. Nathan Lyon dominated Pakistan batsmen taking five-wicket in the innings, his first five-wicket haul against the side and 16th of career. Yasir Shah failed to put up a fight in the second innings as Mohammad Rizwan held on to one end.
Josh Hazlewood mopped up the tail with the second new ball. Rizwan missed his half-century by five runs. Australia won the match by an innings and 48 runs. This is Australia’s second win on the trot by an innings. David Warner named ‘Man of the match’ for his maiden triple ton in the first innings.
Highlights
Mohammad Abbas goes for an unnecessary run and throws his wicket away. Pat Cummins hits the woodwork with a direct hit. Another big win for Australia. Tim Paine's brigade wins the second Test by an innings and 48 runs.
Mohammad Rizwan misses his half-century by just five runs. Josh Hazlewood does the damage with the second new ball straight away. It is just a matter of time as Australia need one wicket to win. PAK - 239/9, trail by 52 runs
Nathan Lyon completes his over after the dinner break. Lyon also becomes second bowler to take 50 wickets at Adelaide Oval after Shane Warne (56). Mohammad Rizwan is nearing his half-century. He needs support from Mohammad Abbas and Musa Khan. PAK - 233/8, trail by 54 runs
Nathan Lyon registers his first five-wicket haul against Pakistan. Shaheen Afridi departs after scoring just one run. Lyon gets his 16th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. The players walk off the field for the tea break. Australia need two wickets to win the match whereas Pakistan need 58 more runs to avoid their second defeat on the trot by an innings. PAK - 229/8
Yasir Shah gets trapped in front of the wickets by Nathan Lyon. Shah missed the delivery as he went on the back foot to defend it. Shah departs for 13, Lyon gets his fourth wicket of the day. PAK - 221/7, trail by 66 runs
Nathan Lyon is doing the damage. An excellent catch from Marnus Labuschagne at forward short leg position. Iftikhar Ahmed departs for 27. Australia need four wickets to win. Yasir Shah, the centurion of first innings comes to bat. PAK - 201/6
This has been a spirited fightback from Pakistan batsmen. Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed have done well so far to keep Australian bowlers at bay in the second session. It looks like Australia may get a target here after all. There are also chances that this match can go in to Day 5. PAK - 201/5 after 67 overs, trail by 86 runs
Two wickets in the first session of Day 4 and 128 runs scored. A mixed bag of a session for Pakistan. Opener Shan Masood and Asad Shafiq showed promise with the fourth-wicket partnership but departed shortly after reaching their respective half-centuries. The trail is reduced to 120 runs now. Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed will look to get rid of the trail in the second session. PAK - 167/5 after 54 overs
A typical off-spinner's wicket on Day 4. That one turned and bounce. Asad Shafiq tried to work it fine but played it straight to leg-slip fielder David Warner. Nathan Lyon takes his second wicket of the day. PAK - 154/5 after 48 overs
Asad Shafiq reaches his half-century from 101 deliveries. Pakistan will rely on him to get rid of the trail today. Iftikhar Ahmed has joined him in the middle and trying to stitch a partnership for the fifth wicket. PAK - 142/4 after 45 overs
Shaan Masood gets dismissed for 71 after being caught at mid-off. Nathan Lyon with the first wicket of the day as he breaks the 103-run partnership. PAK are 123/4 and Iftikhar Ahmed joins Asad Shafiq at the crease
Shaan Masood and Asad Shafiq bring up their 100-run partnership to fuel their chase but Pakistan require much more to survive as the visitors cross 100-run mark. A great diving effort from Matt Wade but in the end it was a good choice not to review it.
Shan Masood hits his sixth Test half-century. Masood has batted positive the first session and has not refrained from taking on the bowlers. PAK - 84/3 after 30 overs
Shaan Masood hits two consecutive boundaries off Mitchell Starc. Good start to the day for Pakistan. Masood and Asad Shafiq have looked comfortable in the middle. PAK 55/3 after 22 overs
Hello and welcome to Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 4 live blog. Pakistan have got to a decent start. Shaan Masood and Asad Shafiq will be looking to stitch a big partnership at Adelaide Oval and save their team from losing the match by an innings.