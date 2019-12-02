Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 4 Highlights: AUS win by an innings and 48 runs

Nathan Lyon took his first five-wicket haul against Pakistan (Source: AP) Nathan Lyon took his first five-wicket haul against Pakistan (Source: AP)

Pakistan vs Australia (PAK vs AUS) 2nd Test Highlights: The partnership between Shan Masood and Asad Shafiq gave Pakistan fans a ray of hope but the two batsmen departed shortly after reaching their respective half-centuries. Nathan Lyon dominated Pakistan batsmen taking five-wicket in the innings, his first five-wicket haul against the side and 16th of career. Yasir Shah failed to put up a fight in the second innings as Mohammad Rizwan held on to one end.

Josh Hazlewood mopped up the tail with the second new ball. Rizwan missed his half-century by five runs. Australia won the match by an innings and 48 runs. This is Australia’s second win on the trot by an innings. David Warner named ‘Man of the match’ for his maiden triple ton in the first innings.