Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 2 Highlights: Babar Azam lone man standing as PAK crumble

Pakistan vs Australia (PAK vs AUS) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Pakistan struggled in the third session of Day 2 of Adelaide Test. Once again, the top-order batsmen failed to get Pakistan off to a good start. Mitchell Starc wreaked havoc on Pakistan batting lineup taking four wickets. At the end of day 2’s play, Pakistan were struggling after losing six wickets for 96 runs. Babar Azam remained the lone Pakistan batsman to put up a fight. Azam walked off the ground with 43 runs from 67 deliveries to his name.
Earlier David Warner scored his maiden test triple ton. Warner surpassed Mark Taylor and Don Bradman’s score of 334 with his unbeaten 335 before Tim Paine declared the innings. Matthew Wade remained unbeaten for 38 as Australia post 589 for three wickets in first innings. Marnus Labuschagne hit his second 150 on the trot. Shaheen Afridi remained the only successful bowler for Pakistan in the first innings with three wickets. Afridi took the wickets of Labuschagne and No.1 Test batsman Steve Smith on Day 2. Labuschagne departed for 162 whereas Smith scored 34. Warner and Labuschagne put on 361 runs for the second wicket, the second-highest partnership for Australia for the second wicket.
Highlights
The misery ends for Australia for Day 2,. They finish at 96/6, trailing by 493 runs. The Aussies walk off the field with jubilant gaits - all except Steve Smith, who is slouching with his hands in his pocket. Not every day that his teammates completely outshine him. Babar Azam (43*) the lone man standing for Pakistan. Yasir Shah, the latest to give him company, will walk out to bat with him when Day 3 starts.
Rizwan comes and goes with minimum fuss. Three balls is as long he can last before he also joins the parade. Edges Starc to Paine. Pakistan lose a 6th wicket. Now Yasir Shah comes out to joins Babar Azam as a silly mid on comes in. Australia are having fun in Adelaide. Pakistan are not having the best of times at all. PAK 91/6
Third wicket for Starc and the 5th for Australia. Another edge and another catch by Tim Paine. The parade continues. Iftikhar Ahmed the man to go now. He goes for 10. PAK 89/5. Their deficit remains 500.
Pakistan bring their deficit down to 500. Small joys for them but they'll take it at this stage. Iftikhar becomes the third batsman in the lineup to reach double figures. Babar Azam is still there. he moves into his 40s. PAK 89/4
Asad Shafiq is out for 9. He also edges through to the keeper. Pakistan lose their 4th wicket. Starc gets rewarded for his fiery spell. PAK 69/4
Iftikhar Ahmed comes out at No.6. There is a massive deficit of 520 that PAK are still staring at. It seems only the rain gods can ave them now.
Babar Azam and Asad Shafiq are trying to rebuild the innings. Azam has launched a counter attack, with 5 boundaries. PAK trail by 528 runs. PAK's score now 61/3.
Hazlewood gets his man. All three Aussie pacers have their names on the scorecard now. Shaan Masood goes for 19. Goes in a similar way as the last batsman, Azhar Ali. This time the edge is collected by Tim Paine. No need to wait around for the umpire's signal, that edge was clear. Asad Shafiq joins Babar Azam as Pakistan's sand castle shows signs of collapse. PAK 38/3
The wickets keep tumbling for Pakistan. Azhar Ali offers a low catch to Steve Smith at slip. Umpires check upstairs but replays show Smith got his palm neatly below the ball. Clean catch it is. Azhar Ali is out for 9. Pat Cummins get his 1st wicket of the match. This session could be punishing for Pakistan.
Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali comes to the crease. Ali is the only other cricketer to score a triple century in Test cricket. The pink ball will do its bit under the lights. Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins are looking for wickets early on in the innings PAK - 21/1 after 11 overs
Another session belongs to Australia. Mitchell Starc gets a wicket straightaway. Makes you wonder why Tim Paine did not give David Warner a chance to rewrite history and have a go at Brian Lara's record of 400. PAK - 3/1 in 6 overs
David Warner is involved again. Imam-ul-Haq falls into Mitchell Starc's trap. An easy catch for Warner in slip cordon. That was 150.7 km/h from Starc. PAK 3/1
Pat Cummins to Imam ul Haq and it's a good length delivery. Imam looks to play across the line and misses it. Hit on the pad. Australians went up in unison for an lbw appeal. The Australians after a big conversation decided to go upstairs. The ball was outside leg and a lifeline for Imam. PAK 0-0
Review saves Masood. Mitchell Starc to Masood, and he has been adjudged lbw. He walks down the pitch, talks with his batting partner and decides to review. Fair delivery. There's a mark on HotSpot. So, umpire Richard Illingworth has to reverse his call. Successful review for Pakistan.
For statisticians, Tim Paine played spoilsport as he declared the innings. David Warner remains unbeaten for 335 as he walks back to the dressing room. Warner surpassed Mark Taylor and Don Bradman's score of 334 but remains behind Mathew Hayden's 380. The opener shared an unbeaten 99-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Matthew Wade as well. AUS - 589/3 declare
David Warner hits maiden Test triple hundred. Warner jumps in the air and acknowledges the standing ovation from the crowd. The Australian opener also surpasses Don Bradman to register the highest score in an innings at Adelaide Oval. He becomes seventh Australian to score a triple century. AUS - 537/3
Shaheen Afridi strikes again. The only successful Pakistan bowler in this Test. Steve Smith goes for a big shot and inside edges the ball to the wicketkeeper. Smith will be disappointed with that. Another reckless shot costs him his wicket. The No.1 Test batsman departs for 34. AUS - 490/3
Yasir Shah and Shaheen Afridi start the proceedings of second session. Australia will be looking to post a total in excess of 600 here and with their scoring rate it seems possible in the second session only. Also, Warner has a golden chance to break Brian Lara's record of 400. AUS - 481/2
The third-wicket partnership between David Warner and Steve Smith is now 100 runs. This is Australia's highest third-wicket partnership at Adelaide Oval against Pakistan. David Warner is batting on 261 whereas Steve Smith has been a little cautious at the start of his innings. Smith is batting on 34. It seems like Azhar Ali is waiting for Tim Paine to declare. Warner has a chance to score his maiden Test triple ton. AUS - 475/2
David Warner has surpassed his high score of 253 in Test cricket. A chance here for the opener to score his maiden triple hundred. AUS - 467/2
Another milestone for David Warner. The Australian opener reaches the milestone from 330 deliveries. More trouble for Pakistan as the third-wicket partnership between him and Steve Smith is flourishing. AUS - 461/2
Another major milestone for Steve Smith as he becomes the fastest to 7,000 Test runs. Smith reaches the milestone in 126 innings breaking Wally Hammond's 73-year-old record. AUS - 451/2
The luck is on David Warner as Mohammad Musa gets his wicket off a no ball. Warner gets a second chance. Musa hangs his head. Two debutants in this series have got Warner out off a no ball. Meanwhile, 50-partnership for the third wicket comes up. Steve Smith is being cautious against Yasir Shah. The leg-spinner bowls his only maiden over of the innings to Smith. AUS - 426/2
David Warner continues to pile on runs. Warner's highest Test score is 253. The opener will look to break that. On the other end, Steve Smith has been focussed so far with one boundary scored with the bat. AUS - 402/2
David Warner jumps in joy as he completes his double century. The helmet has come off and he celebrates. A standing ovation from Adelaide Oval crowd. This is his second Test double ton. He reaches the milestone from 260 deliveries. AUS - 373/2 after 84 overs
Marnus Labuschagne's innings comes to an end. Shaheen Afridi angles that one back in to Labuschagne and he misses the ball completely. The partnership is finally broken. A 361-run partnership for the second wicket. Labuschagne departs for 162. New ball does the trick for Pakistan. AUS - 369/2
If Pakistan does not get a wicket here, we will have to talk about this partnership between David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne all day. Meanwhile, Azhar Ali has not opted for the second new ball yet. AUS - 367/1 after 82 overs
Marnus Labuschagne reaches his 150 from 226 deliveries. This is Labuschagne's second 150 on the trot. Meanwhile, David Warner is hitting Pakistan bowlers all over the park nearing his double ton. The second new ball is due now. AUS - 354/1 after 80 overs
The partnership between David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne is the highest second-wicket on Australian soil breaking Alastair Cook and Jonathan Trott's record. AUS - 342/1 after 79 overs
Yasir Shah and Muhammad Musa start the proceedings of the day for Pakistan. David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne are making the most of the overs before the second new ball is taken. This is now the second-highest second-wicket partnership for Australia in Test cricket. AUS - 325/1 after 76 overs
Nothing has worked in Pakistan's favour since the first wicket of Joe Burns in the first session of opening day of the Test. Pakistan bowlers have toiled hard in the middle as David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne barely gave them any chances to capitalise. If this partnership continues, there will be a number of records that will need rewriting.