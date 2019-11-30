Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 2 Highlights: Babar Azam lone man standing as PAK crumble

Australia take on Pakistan in the second Test (Source: Reuters) Australia take on Pakistan in the second Test (Source: Reuters)

Pakistan vs Australia (PAK vs AUS) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Pakistan struggled in the third session of Day 2 of Adelaide Test. Once again, the top-order batsmen failed to get Pakistan off to a good start. Mitchell Starc wreaked havoc on Pakistan batting lineup taking four wickets. At the end of day 2’s play, Pakistan were struggling after losing six wickets for 96 runs. Babar Azam remained the lone Pakistan batsman to put up a fight. Azam walked off the ground with 43 runs from 67 deliveries to his name.

Earlier David Warner scored his maiden test triple ton. Warner surpassed Mark Taylor and Don Bradman’s score of 334 with his unbeaten 335 before Tim Paine declared the innings. Matthew Wade remained unbeaten for 38 as Australia post 589 for three wickets in first innings. Marnus Labuschagne hit his second 150 on the trot. Shaheen Afridi remained the only successful bowler for Pakistan in the first innings with three wickets. Afridi took the wickets of Labuschagne and No.1 Test batsman Steve Smith on Day 2. Labuschagne departed for 162 whereas Smith scored 34. Warner and Labuschagne put on 361 runs for the second wicket, the second-highest partnership for Australia for the second wicket.