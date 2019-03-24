Toggle Menu
PAK vs AUS 2nd ODI Live Cricket Stream: When and where is Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI?https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/pakistan-vs-australia-2nd-odi-live-streaming-tv-channels-match-timings-ist-5640359/

PAK vs AUS 2nd ODI Live Cricket Stream: When and where is Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI?

Pakistan vs Australia, PAK vs AUS 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium in Sharjah.

Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI Live Cricket Score
Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: Pakistan take on Australia. (Source: Twitter/Pakistan Cricket)

Pakistan vs Australia, PAK vs AUS 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Despite posting 280/5 on the scoreboard, Pakistan crumbled in the first ODI against Australia as the visitors chased down the target comfortably and won the match by eight wickets. Australian skipper Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh were the key players for the visitors as the duo added 173 runs for the second wicket. Finch was sent back to the pavilion by Mohammad Abbas on 116, while his partner remained unbeaten on 91 and guided his team to victory.

Shoaib Malik-led Pakistan side, on the other hand, would look to bounce back when both the teams lock horns on Sunday. The team would hope the opening pair of Imam-ul-Haq and Shan Masood to give them a great start.

When is Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI?

Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI will take place on Sunday, March 24, 2019.

Where is Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI?

Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium in Sharjah.

What time does Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI begin?

Advertising

Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI will begin at 4:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 4:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI?

Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI will not broadcast in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI?

You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

Don't Miss
Rahul Gandhi may pick Kerala seat; driven out of Amethi: Smriti Irani
Out of my mind: Cong chances in a three-cornered fight

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 World Cup trials in SL may see Malinga miss six games
2 IPL 2019: CSK romp home by 7 wickets after RCB's royal collapse in season opener
3 Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman ties the knot after surviving terror attack