Friday, March 04, 2022
Pakistan vs Australia: Fans express concern over Test tour after deadly suicide bombing in Peshawar

It’s the first time Australia has played a test match in Pakistan since 1998 due to concerns over security from several attacks in Pakistan.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: March 4, 2022 6:20:16 pm
pakistan cricket blastA powerful suicide blast ripped through a crowded mosque during the Friday congregation in Pakistan's northwestern Peshawar. The test match is being played in Rawalpindi. (AP Photos)

A powerful bomb blast that occured in a mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar left at least 50 people dead and 80 others wounded on Friday.

The attack came two hours away from where Australia is playing the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

According to a PTI report, officials said the condition of 10 injured is stated to be critical. “We are in a state of emergency and the injured are being shifted to the hospital,” police officer Mohammad Sajjad Khan told Reuters.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“We are investigating the nature of the blast, but it seemed to a suicide attack.” Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the Peshawar blast.

Another report in the Sydney Morning Herald stated Cricket Australia is closely monitoring the situation.

The Australian team is staying in Islamabad for this week’s first Test in Rawalpindi and been given presidential-style security for the duration of the tour.

Several fans expressed anguish on social media but expressed confidence that tour would not be cancelled.

Meanwhile, Pakistan opening batter Imam-ul-Haq returned to Test cricket after 27 months with a gritty 92 not out and provided Pakistan with a solid start in its first home test against Australia in 24 years. Imam led Pakistan to a strong 171-1 at Tea as Australia toiled hard for the sole wicket of opening batter Abdullah Shafique (44) on a typically slow subcontinent surface.

Skipper Babar Azam won the toss and made the call for Pakistan to bat first. Australia’s Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and skipper Pat Cummins struggled to make the new ball move. Even veteran offspinner Nathan Lyon (1-59) was ineffective until he dismissed Shafique in the penultimate over before lunch.

It’s the first time Australia has played a test match in Pakistan since 1998 due to concerns over security from several attacks in Pakistan.

