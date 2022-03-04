Pakistan vs Australia: Fans express concern over Test tour after deadly suicide bombing in Peshawar

A powerful bomb blast that occured in a mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar left at least 50 people dead and 80 others wounded on Friday.

The attack came two hours away from where Australia is playing the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

According to a PTI report, officials said the condition of 10 injured is stated to be critical. “We are in a state of emergency and the injured are being shifted to the hospital,” police officer Mohammad Sajjad Khan told Reuters.

“We are investigating the nature of the blast, but it seemed to a suicide attack.” Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the Peshawar blast.

Another report in the Sydney Morning Herald stated Cricket Australia is closely monitoring the situation.

The Australian team is staying in Islamabad for this week’s first Test in Rawalpindi and been given presidential-style security for the duration of the tour.

Several fans expressed anguish on social media but expressed confidence that tour would not be cancelled.

I really hope this Peshawar blast does not affect the series #PAKvAUS — One minute down, next minute up 🇵🇰 (@cricketroars) March 4, 2022

I was so happy because of Test match. We waited so long for this day but the blast in Peshawar makes me cry.😭💔 it’s disturbing and heartbreaking. When will all this stop #PAKvAUS #Peshawar pic.twitter.com/6vgDrGQOQQ — Eshal✨ (@EshalShah5) March 4, 2022

Just when Pakistan is ready to welcome Australia Cricket Team, A blast in #Peshawar killed 30 people with several injured. We’ve come so far defeating #Terrorists. This flag will be high and waving.#PakistanMovingForward #PakistanZindabad https://t.co/l1dymwnbLI — Chacha Cricket (@chachacricketpk) March 4, 2022

#BREAKING There’s been a bomb blast in Peshawar, about 170 kms from where the Australian cricket team is currently playing its first tour of Pakistan in 24 years. Pakistan police say at least 30 people were killed in the suicide bombing at a mosque during prayers. @abcnews — Avani Dias (@AvaniDias) March 4, 2022

Meanwhile, Pakistan opening batter Imam-ul-Haq returned to Test cricket after 27 months with a gritty 92 not out and provided Pakistan with a solid start in its first home test against Australia in 24 years. Imam led Pakistan to a strong 171-1 at Tea as Australia toiled hard for the sole wicket of opening batter Abdullah Shafique (44) on a typically slow subcontinent surface.

Skipper Babar Azam won the toss and made the call for Pakistan to bat first. Australia’s Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and skipper Pat Cummins struggled to make the new ball move. Even veteran offspinner Nathan Lyon (1-59) was ineffective until he dismissed Shafique in the penultimate over before lunch.

It’s the first time Australia has played a test match in Pakistan since 1998 due to concerns over security from several attacks in Pakistan.