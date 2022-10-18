T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan vs Afghanistan Warm Up Match Live Streaming, when and where to watch

Before the blockbuster clash against India at MCG, Pakistan will face Afghanistan in their second warm-up game on Wednesday. The Men in Green lost their opening warm-up game against England comprehensively by six wickets. On the hand, Afghanistan battered Bangladesh by 62 runs in their warm-up game. They will start their campaign against England in Perth on October 22.

Here’s all you need to know about the Afghanistan Vs Pakistan warm-up match.

When is the Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup warm-up match?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan warm-up match is on Wednesday, October 19.

Where is the Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup warm-up match?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup warm-up match will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane.

What time will the Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup warm-up match begin?

Advertisement

The T20 Pakistan vs Afghanistan World Cup warm-up match will start at 8:30 AM (IST). The toss will happen at 8:00 AM (IST).

Where can I watch the Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup warm-up match on TV in India?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup warm-up match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Advertisement

Where can I watch the Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup warm-up match on the internet in India?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup warm-up match will be live-streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Usman Ghani.