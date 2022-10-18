scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan vs Afghanistan Warm Up Match Live Streaming, when and where to watch

Pakistan vs Afghanistan World Cup warm-up match: When and where to watch the Asian giants taking on each other.

Pakistan will take on Afghanistan in a warm up game. (Twitter/Pakistan Cricket)

Before the blockbuster clash against India at MCG, Pakistan will face Afghanistan in their second warm-up game on Wednesday. The Men in Green lost their opening warm-up game against England comprehensively by six wickets. On the hand, Afghanistan battered Bangladesh by 62 runs in their warm-up game. They will start their campaign against England in Perth on October 22.

Here’s all you need to know about the Afghanistan Vs Pakistan warm-up match.

When is the Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup warm-up match?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan warm-up match is on Wednesday, October 19.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tracking culprit, not IMEI: How Bengaluru police are solving phone snatch...Premium
Tracking culprit, not IMEI: How Bengaluru police are solving phone snatch...
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...Premium
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
It’s time to put the World in the World CupPremium
It’s time to put the World in the World Cup

Where is the Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup warm-up match?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup warm-up match will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane.

What time will the Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup warm-up match begin?

Advertisement

The T20 Pakistan vs Afghanistan World Cup warm-up match will start at 8:30 AM (IST). The toss will happen at 8:00 AM (IST).

Where can I watch the Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup warm-up match on TV in India?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup warm-up match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Advertisement

Where can I watch the Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup warm-up match on the internet in India?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup warm-up match will be live-streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Usman Ghani.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 05:59:50 pm
Next Story

PS Mithran calls Sardar ‘a full meal’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: Different moods of all 16 team captains before the T20 World Cup kicks off
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 18: Latest News