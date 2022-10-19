scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
Live now

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Warm Up Match Live Updates: PAK win the toss and elect to bowl first

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-Up Match Live Updates: Pakistan lock horns with Afghanistan in their final warm up game.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: October 19, 2022 8:12:55 am
Pakistan | Afghanistan | Pakistan vs Afghanistan | PAK vs AFG | Warm-Up Match | Practice Match | T20 World Cup 2022Pakistan Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 Practice Match 2022 Live: PAK take on AFG in final warm up match.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match 2022 Live Score Updates: Pakistan will take on Afghanistan in their final warm up game on Wednesday at the Gabba in Brisbane. The last time these two met was at the 2022 Asia Cup, a match mostly remembered for those Naseem Shah double sixes which helped Pakistan win a thriller.

Pakistan recently lost their opening warm-up game against England by six wickets while Afghanistan battered Bangladesh by 62 runs in their own practice match. They will start their World Cup campaign against England on October 22 while Pakistan will play archrivals India on October 23. Both teams will be hoping to build up momentum before their openers and this match gives them the perfect platform to do so.

Follow PAK vs AFG live updates from Brisbane below.

Live Blog

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score and Updates: Follow PAK vs AFG live action from Brisbane.

08:12 (IST)19 Oct 2022
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score and Updates: Toss

Pakistan win the toss and elect to bowl first.

08:12 (IST)19 Oct 2022
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score and Updates: Hello and welcome!

The last time Pakistan played Afghanistan was in the 2022 Asia Cup. A high stakes fixture in Sharjah that ended up with Pakistan's one wicket win and some real ugly scenes between the players and the fans in the stands. Hopefully those won't be on display today, but with the two sides having no shortage of star studded players, one can expect the fireworks on the pitch in terms of a proper contest. Stay tuned for all the updates here. 

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Streaming and Updates: Here are the two squads:

PAK vs AFG T20 World Cup Pakistan will take on Afghanistan in a warm up game. (Twitter/Pakistan Cricket)

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Usman Ghani.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 19-10-2022 at 07:00:22 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments