Pakistan vs Afghanistan Warm Up Match Live Updates: PAK win the toss and elect to bowl first

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match 2022 Live Score Updates: Pakistan will take on Afghanistan in their final warm up game on Wednesday at the Gabba in Brisbane. The last time these two met was at the 2022 Asia Cup, a match mostly remembered for those Naseem Shah double sixes which helped Pakistan win a thriller.
Pakistan recently lost their opening warm-up game against England by six wickets while Afghanistan battered Bangladesh by 62 runs in their own practice match. They will start their World Cup campaign against England on October 22 while Pakistan will play archrivals India on October 23. Both teams will be hoping to build up momentum before their openers and this match gives them the perfect platform to do so.
Follow PAK vs AFG live updates from Brisbane below.
Pakistan win the toss and elect to bowl first.
The last time Pakistan played Afghanistan was in the 2022 Asia Cup. A high stakes fixture in Sharjah that ended up with Pakistan's one wicket win and some real ugly scenes between the players and the fans in the stands. Hopefully those won't be on display today, but with the two sides having no shortage of star studded players, one can expect the fireworks on the pitch in terms of a proper contest. Stay tuned for all the updates here.