Pakistan vs Afghanistan (PAK vs AFG), Asia Cup Super 4 match Live streaming: When and where to watch match live?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan (PAK vs AFG), Asia Cup Super 4 match Live streaming: Afer a record-breaking win over India on Sunday, in-form Pakistan are all set to take on Afghanistan in their second Super 4 match of the Asia Cup in Sharjah today. Pakistan are comfortably placed in second spot on the Super 4 Points Table behind Sri Lanka. A win for Pakistan will mean that both Sri Lanka and Pakistan will qualify for the final with 4 points each.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan (PAK vs AFG), Asia Cup Live streaming details:

When will the Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match be played?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will held on Wednesday (September 7).

Where will the Pakistan vs Afghanistan (PAK vs AFG) Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match be played?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan (PAK vs AFG) Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be played in Sharjah.

What time will the Pakistan vs Afghanistan (PAK vs AFG) Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan (PAK vs AFG) Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will start at 730 PM IST and the toss will take place at 7pm.

How can I watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan (PAK vs AFG) Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match on TV in India?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan (PAK vs AFG) Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be live on Star Sports Network in India.

How can I follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Afghanistan (PAK vs AFG) Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan (PAK vs AFG) Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

Squads:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Haider Ali, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad