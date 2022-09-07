scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Pakistan vs Afghanistan (PAK vs AFG), Asia Cup Super 4 match Live streaming: When and where to watch match live?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan (PAK vs AFG), Asia Cup Super 4 match Live streaming: Pakistan will take on Afghanistan in their second Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday (September 7) in Dubai. Check Online Live Streaming Details here.

PAK vs AFG Live Streaming:PAK vs AFG Live Streaming: A win for Pakistan will mean that both Sri Lanka and Pakistan will qualify for the final with 4 points each. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Pakistan vs Afghanistan (PAK vs AFG), Asia Cup Super 4 match Live streaming: Afer a record-breaking win over India on Sunday, in-form Pakistan are all set to take on Afghanistan in their second Super 4 match of the Asia Cup in Sharjah today. Pakistan are comfortably placed in second spot on the Super 4 Points Table behind Sri Lanka. A win for Pakistan will mean that both Sri Lanka and Pakistan will qualify for the final with 4 points each.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan (PAK vs AFG), Asia Cup Live streaming details:

When will the Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match be played?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will held on Wednesday (September 7).

Where will the Pakistan vs Afghanistan (PAK vs AFG) Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match be played?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...Premium
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan (PAK vs AFG) Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be played in Sharjah.

What time will the Pakistan vs Afghanistan (PAK vs AFG) Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan (PAK vs AFG) Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will start at 730 PM IST and the toss will take place at 7pm.

Advertisement

How can I watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan (PAK vs AFG) Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match on TV in India?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan (PAK vs AFG) Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be live on Star Sports Network in India.

How can I follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Afghanistan (PAK vs AFG) Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match?

Advertisement

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan (PAK vs AFG) Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

Squads: 

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Haider Ali, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad

 

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 01:22:44 pm
Next Story

Bengaluru drinking water supply to be restored today: Karnataka CM Bommai

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A bold move by Cong, but why it may not be enough
Opinion

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A bold move by Cong, but why it may not be enough

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's surprise midnight checks at govt hospitals
Watch

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's surprise midnight checks at govt hospitals

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Indian-origin Suella Braverman appointed UK Home Secretary

Indian-origin Suella Braverman appointed UK Home Secretary

Looking past Yogendra Yadav resignation, SKM plans to hit refresh

Looking past Yogendra Yadav resignation, SKM plans to hit refresh

Coal smuggling scam: CBI raids residence of Bengal Law Minister

Coal smuggling scam: CBI raids residence of Bengal Law Minister

Israel's flip-flop in journalist Shireen Abu Akleh's killing

Israel's flip-flop in journalist Shireen Abu Akleh's killing

At threat from Pak floods, the 5,000-year-old heritage of Mohenjo Daro

At threat from Pak floods, the 5,000-year-old heritage of Mohenjo Daro

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'
Mir Ranjan Negi on Arshdeep

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

Alaya F on exchanging fashion advice with Pooja Bedi: ‘My mother and I are very different’

Alaya F on exchanging fashion advice with Pooja Bedi: ‘My mother and I are very different’

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Rohit Sharma, IND vs SL
IND vs SL in pics | India lose to Sri Lanka, stare at elimination
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 07: Latest News