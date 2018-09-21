Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2018 Live Score: Pakistan begin Super Fours campaign against resurgent Afghanistan

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score Streaming, Asia Cup 2018 Live Cricket Score Streaming : Pakistan begins their super four campaign against Afghanistan. Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Pakistan begins their super four campaign against Afghanistan.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score Streaming, Asia Cup 2018 Live Cricket Score: After suffering a humiliating defeat at the hands of India, Pakistan will look to reshape their journey at Asia Cup 2018 when they face an upbeat Afghanistan in the Super Fours fixture in Abu Dhabi. In head to head to records, Pakistan have an advantage as they are yet to lose an ODI to Afghanistan. However, in this tournament Afghanistan have been clinical in both batting and bowling departments as they demolished Sri Lanka first and hunted Bangladesh on Thursday. Catch Live score and updates of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live ODI Cricket Score.