Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2018 Live Score: Pakistan begin Super Fours campaign against resurgent Afghanistan

Friday, September 21, 2018
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score Streaming, Pak vs Afg Asia Cup 2018 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Pakistan will face Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: September 21, 2018 3:59:05 pm
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score Streaming, Asia Cup 2018 Live Cricket Score: After suffering a humiliating defeat at the hands of India, Pakistan will look to reshape their journey at Asia Cup 2018 when they face an upbeat Afghanistan in the Super Fours fixture in Abu Dhabi. In head to head to records, Pakistan have an advantage as they are yet to lose an ODI to Afghanistan. However, in this tournament Afghanistan have been clinical in both batting and bowling departments as they demolished Sri Lanka first and hunted Bangladesh on Thursday. Catch Live score and updates of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live ODI Cricket Score.

15:37 (IST) 21 Sep 2018
The searing heat of Abu Dhabi is expected to continue and the pitch will more or less remain the same.  Pacers have also found some assistance under lights, especially in Abu Dhabi. The team winning the toss would most likely bat first.

15:17 (IST) 21 Sep 2018
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second super fours contest between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The balance of the favourites is tilted towards Pakistan as they have never lost an ODI against their opponents. However, going by current form Afghanistan will not be mere pushovers. Who will emerge victorious in this highly anticipated battle? Stay tuned for live action

bangladesh vs afghanistan live, asia cup 2018 live Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score Streaming, Asia Cup 2018 Live Cricket Score Streaming: Pakistan begin their super four campaign against Afghanistan. (AP Photo)

Pakistan Probable XI: Sarfraz Ahmed (C), Asif Ali or Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik.

Afghanistan Probable XI: Asghar Afghan (C), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Shahzad, Ihsanullah Janat and Rahmat Shah.

 

