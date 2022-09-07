PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Live Score Updates: India’s hopes lie with Afghanistan against Pakistan

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022, Ball-by-Ball Live Commentary and Cricket Score: Pakistan will take on Afghanistan in their second match of the Super 4 stage in Asia Cup 2022 in Sharjah on Wednesday (September 7). Babar Azam’s side will be aiming for a win on Wednesday to almost book their place in the Asia Cup 2022 final on Sunday (September 11).
Pakistan Probable XI: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah
Afghanistan Probable XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Follow PAK vs AFG Live Score and Updates below
India's hope hinges on an Afghanistan victory tonight to even have a chance to qualify for Sunday's final. If Pakistan win tonight, it's all over for the Men in Blue as well as the Afghanistan cricket team. The next Super 4 matches will be redundant and Sri Lanka will play Pakistan both on Friday and on Sunday's final. (READ MORE)
Sharjah exists in the past—the state’s ruler has meticulously preserved the remnants of the old port city; Dubai throbs in the future, like the skyscrapers that pierces its skies. Sharjah is laid-back: a dry state, with strict sharia laws and vigour for arts and galleries thanks to the state’s heiress; Dubai is bustling, its ambition matched only by its ceaseless quest to become the perfect globalised city-state in the world. (READ MORE)
Afghanistan Probable XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Pakistan Probable XI: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is the new No. 1 T20I batter in the ICC rankings, ending captain Babar Azam's reign at the top.
“The conditions in Sharjah will be suitable for spinners, but if a batter spends enough time in the middle, there will be a lot of runs on offer in the latter part of the innings with shorter boundaries.” - said Saqlain Mushtaq.
“The win against India has certainly lifted the morale of the team and brought to light the depth of our batting unit,” head coach Saqlain Mushtaq told PCB Digital. “T20 cricket is all about tactful maneuvering and we have the requisite individuals to make this happen at any phase of the innings. Mohammad Nawaz is a utility player and we all knew he had what it takes to deliver in pressure situations. But it is just extraordinary how this youngster went in and took the game away from India in a matter of a few overs.”
Pakistan’s Super-4 campaign in the ACC T20 Asia Cup got off to a sweet start on Sunday when they avenged their Group A loss to India in an equally thrilling contest. The result was an outcome of intelligent and smart tactical decisions, which were translated into winning performances by the batters, who, in the process, highlighted and underscored their batting depth, power and prowess.
More from Sports
Pakistan and Afghanistan have faced each other twice in T20Is and on both occasions, it was the men in green who emerged victorious -- in the years 2013 and 2021.
Pakistan will face Afghanistan in today's match in Sharjah in the Super Four phase of the Asia Cup Cricket Tournament. With a win already in the Super 4, Pakistan come into their encounter against Afghanistan with renewed confidence. Stay tuned for live updates