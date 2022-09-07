PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Live Score Updates: India’s hopes lie with Afghanistan against Pakistan

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live: Saqlain Mushtaq on PAK form

“The win against India has certainly lifted the morale of the team and brought to light the depth of our batting unit,” head coach Saqlain Mushtaq told PCB Digital. “T20 cricket is all about tactful maneuvering and we have the requisite individuals to make this happen at any phase of the innings. Mohammad Nawaz is a utility player and we all knew he had what it takes to deliver in pressure situations. But it is just extraordinary how this youngster went in and took the game away from India in a matter of a few overs.”