‘Even football doesn’t allow it’: Pakistan’s Usman Tariq has ex-cricketers from India debating validity of his action

Pakistan finally used their secret weapon, spinner Usman Tariq, in the game against the USA on Tuesday after resting him from their first T20 World Cup game against the Netherlands. Usman Tariq’s unique action ensured that he claimed three wickets as the Pakistan team racked up their second victory on the run in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Now, with Pakistan taking on India next, there is plenty of chatter from former India cricketers, inducing Aakash Chopra and Ravichandran Ashwin, about his bowling action, particularly the exaggerated pause he takes before releasing the ball.

Usman Tariq has been reported twice for bowling with a bent elbow during the Pakistan Super League (but cleared to bowl by the International Cricket Council both times). In a game between Australia and Pakistan just before the T20 World Cup, a frustrated Cameron Green was even seen mimicking Usman Tariq’s bowling action after the Australian had fallen prey to the spinner.

Cameron Green did not look happy after he was dismissed by Usman Tariq in the 2nd T20I vs Pakistan, making a chucking gesture with his hands as he walked out of the field (Screengrabs: X) Cameron Green did not look happy after he was dismissed by Usman Tariq in the 2nd T20I vs Pakistan, making a chucking gesture with his hands as he walked out of the field (Screengrabs: X)

So what is different about Usman Tariq’s action?

Usman Tariq has double-jointed elbows. This condition means he cannot fully straighten his arms. Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan too had a congenital deformity and was unable to straighten his bowling arm.

So what are former cricketers from India saying Usman Tariq’s action before the India vs Pakistan game?

Here’s what Shreevats Goswami posted on X: “Even football doesn’t allow players to pause during a penalty run-up anymore. How is this ok? Action – all good. But pause? That too while loading to deliver. This can’t be continued seriously!”

To this, legendary spinner R Ashwin replied: “Agree football doesn’t allow it! While the batter can be allowed to switch hit or reverse without informing the umpire or bowler, after him/her commits to start batting on one side, why are the restrictions only limited to the bowler? In fact the bowler isn’t allowed to change the arm with which he/she bowls without informing the umpire! They should first change that rule.”

Goswami, in no mood to back down, retorted: “Reverse sweep was first played in 1964 and it’s still debatable? Ok.

We are talking about the “pause” here. “PAUSE”. A batter doesn’t take stance, look away, pause & then reset before the ball is delivered. He/she is absolutely ready for whatever the bowler has to offer. Let’s not make this bowler vs batter. It’s the PAUSE. If 1 sec pause is ok, then 2 is too, then 10 is too. Cricket is a game of continuity. Pause breaks the rhythm of the game & if you look closely. He kind of “bends his arms” when he bowls the faster one. Hopefully the ICC finds clarity before this becomes the next grey area.”

Replying to Ashwin’s post about the rules, Aakash Chopra wrote: “I feel ‘pause’ is absolutely fine. But I do have a very specific bowling question—if there’s no momentum generated by the run-up, is it possible to increase your pace by 20-25kms on certain deliveries without bending the arm?”

While debate has heated up on social media about the legality of his bowling action, Ashwin posted a clarification of sorts on X.

Ashwin wrote: “Okay, let me make it as clear as possible. Firstly, the legalities of his action can only be tested at an ICC bowling action testing Centre. Secondly, there is a 15° rule under which a bowler needs to keep his elbow and straighten it and to judge if a bowler is bowling within that 15° mark by the onfield Umpire is impossible. The only solution to that is having a real time in competition testing tool. The above is a grey area and to accuse someone for utilising the grey area is wrong. Finally, if the pause at the crease is legal or not, and that’s where I believe that it is entirely legal because that is his regular action.”