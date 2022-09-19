scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Pakistan unveil new jersey before T20 World Cup 2022: Watch

Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India.

Here is a glimpse of Pakistan's T20I World Cup jersey. (Screengrab)

Pakistan Cricket Team unveiled their new jersey ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia in October-November 2022.

The announcement was made when the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took to social media and shared a video.

Vice-captain Shadab Khan and pace sensation Naseem Shah alongside two women’s cricketers have been spotted wearing the new jersey.

PCB had earlier initiated about the theme being ‘Thunder’ for the new kit and the design of the jersey to be based on it

“Presenting the official Pakistan T20I Thunder Jersey’22” — PCB wrote on Twitter.

Pakistan will begin their campaign against India in the World Cup

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 10:33:06 pm
