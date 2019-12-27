Pakistan team was unfair to Danish Kaneria because he was Hindu: Shoaib Akhtar

Danish Kaneria played between 2000 and 2010 for Pakistan. Danish Kaneria played between 2000 and 2010 for Pakistan.

Danish Kaneria, the only Hindu player in the Pakistan team in the last decade, was treated unfairly by his teammates because of his faith, legendary pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has alleged.

Speaking on a cricket show titled ‘Game on Hai’, Akhtar said, “In my career, the number of times I have had to argue with people regarding the issues of Karachi, Punjab, Peshawar is outrageous. People used to ask questions like, ‘Why are you eating (with us) here?’ to Hindu players like Danish Kaneria.”

“I used to reply to those players, ‘How would you feel if I took your food from your house and forced to make you eat outside?'” Akhtar added.

VIDEO: Shoaib Akhtar makes a sensational revelation. He says Pakistan players refused to eat food with Danish Kaneria because he was a Hindu. He was never given any credit for his performances and was constantly humiliated because of his religion. pic.twitter.com/zinGtzcvym — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) December 26, 2019

Akhtar said that there were many who did not want Kaneria to be part of the Pakistan team because of his faith, that the spinner was never given due credit for his performances and that he was constantly humiliated by his teammates.

He added that some players even refused to partake food with Kaneria. Akhtar added that such behaviour incensed him and he told his teammates off for behaving in that manner.

Kaneria, who played for Pakistan between 2000 and 2010, is only the second Hindu player to play for Pakistan, the other being Anil Dalpat, a wicketkeeper who played in the 1980s.

A leg spinner who never reached the heights of Abdul Qadir and Mushtaq Ahmed despite possessing all the skills and 261 Test wickets, Kaneria’s career ended when he was banned for life by the ECB in 2012 after being found guilty of corruption in a spot-fixing case.

