‘You’ve got it wrong guys’: English protestors mistake PAK U19 team for asylum seekers

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) nightmare England tour nearly added another bizarre chapter when their touring Under-19 team was mistaken by a group of anti-immigrant protesters for asylum seekers on Wednesday.

The Guardian reported that a group of masked protesters gathered outside the four-star Marriott hotel in Portsmouth after reports suggested that about 40 men who did not seem to be English had arrived there.

The situation de-escalated swiftly after George Madgwick, a Reform councillor, called the hotel to seek clarity and mediate between the team and the protesters after a “massively unfortunate incident”.

ALSO READ | ‘It was news to me as well’: Babar Azam on PCB’s decision to send 7 players back