Pakistan tour of England: ECB speaks on Greater Manchester lockdown affecting Test match

Pakistan’s first Test match against England begins on August 5th at Manchester. However, before the game, there have been concerns if restrictions in Greater Manchester can affect the match. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has examined the situation and claimed that the lockdown will not affect the first Test between the two countries.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock spoke to BBC Breakfast and said that the British government had adopted the method of “targeted” action on the basis of contact tracing. “Most of the transmission is happening between households visiting each other, and people visiting relatives and friends,” he said.

The contest could have been impacted by the government’s recent decision to ban separate households from meeting each other indoors across the area. ECB also stated that it will follow government advice while abiding by its own strict protocols that will allow the game to proceed as scheduled.

The number of coronavirus cases in the northern regions along with Greater Manchester are yet to subside.

All the Test matches will be held behind closed doors in a bio-secure bubble.

England Test Squad: Joe Root (captain), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Pakistan 20-man shortlist: Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan Sr, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz and Yasir Shah

