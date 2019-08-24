Pakistan to host Sri Lanka for limited-overs series in Karachi and Lahore

Days after assessing the security conditions in Pakistan, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) came to an agreement with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to swap the limited-overs series with the World Championship Tests, which was scheduled to be held in October. As per the new agreement, Sri Lanka will now play three ODIs and T20Is each in October, while the Test matches have been pushed to December.

As per a statement released by SLC, the decision was made over the phone discussion between PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani and SLC President Shammi Silva on Friday. The statement mentioned that the Sri Lankan cricket team will land in Karachi on September 25, where they will play three ODIs on September 27, 29 and October 2 respectively. After the conclusion of 50-over series, the Sri Lankan team will then travel to Lahore to play three T20Is on October 5, 7 and 9. After wrapping the final T20I, the team will fly back to Sri Lanka on the very next day.

Sri Lanka will play Three ODIs and three T20Is against Pakistan from 27 September to 9 October, World Test Championship matches moved to December.

Karachi to host ODIs, while Lahore to stage T20Is

The PCB chairman was pleased with the outcome of the discussion and thanked Sri Lanka for supporting them in their endeavors to revive international cricket in Pakistan. “The PCB is pleased with the outcome of its discussions with Sri Lanka Cricket, which has supported Pakistan in its efforts and endeavors for the complete revival of international cricket. The tour for limited-overs matches will also provide Sri Lanka with an even better understanding of the ground situation before discussing the schedule of the Tests.”

“The upcoming matches will end the long await of the Pakistan cricket fans and supporters to watch modern-day stars from both sides live in action. This is something that will contribute immensely to our revamped domestic cricket structure.”

He further stated, “The hosting of the ICC World XI, a T20I against Sri Lanka, three-T20I series men’s and women’s series against the West Indies and eight HBL PSL 2019 matches within the past couple of years is a testament to Pakistan’s claim that it is a safe and secure country to play cricket. We are very grateful to Sri Lanka Cricket President Mr. Shammi Silva, his board and players for responding positively to our request to play matches in Pakistan. The PCB looks forward to welcoming the Sri Lanka cricket team and assure them that they will be as well looked after as any other international sides of the past.”

Meanwhile, SLC President speaking on the development said that this decision will solidify the bond between both the countries as they share a long history of cricket relationship and friendship.

“The PCB and SLC have a long history of cricket relationship and friendship, and this decision only strengthens that bonding. The SLC is committed to playing its role in the promotion of cricket and looks forward to visiting Karachi and Lahore for three ODIs and three T20Is,” Silva said.

“The SLC security experts had visited the two cities earlier this month and had given a positive report, which made our job of decision-making easy. The safety and security of its players is the responsibility of the SLC, which it takes very seriously. If there had been any doubts, the SLC would not have gone ahead with this arrangement that we envisage will improve the players’ confidence and trust level and will also be critical when we start discussions on the schedule of the Test matches,” he added.

SCHEDULE:

27 Sep – 1st ODI, Karachi

29 Sep – 2nd ODI, Karachi

2 Oct – 3rd ODI, Karachi

5 Oct – 1st T20I, Lahore

7 Oct – 2nd T20I, Lahore

9 Oct – 3rd T20I, Lahore