Salman Ali Agha back in Pakistan Test squad after England tour axing

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Pakistan have recalled Salman Ali Agha and Ali Usman for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, months after both were sent home midway through the tour of England in August. The selectors also handed maiden Test call-ups to Mohammad Taha, Mohammad Suleman and Sameer Minhas in a 14-member initial squad announced on Friday.
Babar Azam continues as captain, but Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq, both of whom were among the seven players dispatched from the UK, have been left out. Rizwan’s omission comes amid an ongoing inquiry by Pakistan’s National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency, which seized his phone in London on the night the Lord’s Test concluded.
Taha, a 26-year-old left-hander, has been the standout performer in the ongoing President’s Trophy Grade-I first-class competition, topping the run charts with 730 runs in seven matches, including three centuries and a highest score of 225. Suleman is fifth on the list with 652 runs, also with three hundreds, while Sameer has compiled 405 runs in seven games in his debut first-class season after progressing through the Pakistan Under-19 system.
Rawalpindi will host the first Test from November 9 to 13, while the second will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium from November 17 to 21.
Agha’s return comes just weeks after he was stripped of the T20I captaincy, with Sahibzada Farhan named as his replacement for the series against Sri Lanka. Agha, who led Pakistan at the 2026 T20 World Cup, was also dropped from the 15-member T20I squad. He remains part of the ODI setup, where Shaheen Shah Afridi is captaining the side for the ongoing tri-nation series against England and Sri Lanka.
Abdullah Fazal, Arafat Minhas, Razaullah and Saad Baig, all brought in for the final Test at Edgbaston, have retained their places. The selectors will add two more fast bowlers once the PCB Patron’s XI complete their three-day fixture against the touring side.
Pakistan Test squad:
Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Fazal, Ali Usman, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Mohammad Suleman, Mohammad Taha, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Sameer Minhas, Saud Shakeel.