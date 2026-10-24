Salman Ali Agha back in Pakistan Test squad after England tour axing

Pakistan have recalled Salman Ali Agha and Ali Usman for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, months after both were sent home midway through the tour of England in August. The selectors also handed maiden Test call-ups to Mohammad Taha, Mohammad Suleman and Sameer Minhas in a 14-member initial squad announced on Friday.

Babar Azam continues as captain, but Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq, both of whom were among the seven players dispatched from the UK, have been left out. Rizwan’s omission comes amid an ongoing inquiry by Pakistan’s National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency, which seized his phone in London on the night the Lord’s Test concluded.