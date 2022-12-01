scorecardresearch
Pakistan team to get visas for T20 World Cup for Blind

Matches will be played in Faridabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Indore and Bengaluru where the final will be held.

India and Pakistan are set to square off at the Siri Fort Ground on December 7.

Pakistan cricket team for the visually impaired will soon be granted visa to come to India for the third T20 World Cup for the Blind scheduled from December 5-17.

Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) President Mahantesh GK confirmed the development on Thursday.

India and Pakistan are set to square off at the Siri Fort Ground on December 7. However, there were some issues with regard to the participation of the Pakistan team due to the delay in the issuance of visas.

“We all know it is a challenge to get visas for Pakistan cricketers. The MEA is working on it and we are confident that by the end of the day, they will get their visas,” Mahantesh GK told PTI during a media interaction.

While New Zealand, West Indies and England aren’t participating in this edition, Australia, South Africa, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh will be part of the 12-day event.

Matches will be played in Faridabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Indore and Bengaluru where the final will be held.

First published on: 01-12-2022 at 02:16:44 pm
