Pakistan’s Taufeeq Umar recovers from coronavirus

Former Pakistan cricketer Taufeeq Umar has recovered from coronavirus. The former opener had tested positive for the Covid-19 virus last month and had gone into self-isolation. He took a second test after 14 days, which returned negative on Friday.

“Allah has been very merciful towards me. I have completely recovered now. Everyone should take care of themselves during these testing times. We should all take precautionary measures to ensure our safety,” Umar said, as quoted by Geo News.

The former Test opener claimed that people should focus on boosting their immunity instead of being alarmed in case they catch the coronavirus.

“Do not be alarmed if you test positive. You should work towards boosting your immunity, like I did. In this case, you should isolate yourself to a particular room of your house and stay away from kids along with the older members of your family,” he said.

Umar, a Lahore-born left-handed opener, has represented Pakistan in 44 Tests and 22 ODIs.

The southpaw scored 504 runs from 22 ODI innings at an average of 24 including three half-centuries. He made his international debut in August 2001. The 38-year-old has better statistics to show in the longest format of the game. He scored 2,693 runs from 83 innings at an average of 37.98 including seven centuries and 14 half-centuries.

On his Test debut, he scored a century against Bangladesh and becoming the eighth batsman to do so for his country. Umar, also became the seventh Pakistan opener to score a double ton in October 2011 in Abu Dhabi against Sri Lanka. His last international appearance was in 2014.

