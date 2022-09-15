Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad announcement Live Updates: Shaheen Shah Afridi’s comeback expected

Pakistan T20 World Cup squad announcement Live Updates: Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi's form and fitness will be pivotal to Pakistan's success in the T20 World Cup. (Photos: ICC/Twitter)

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad announcement Live Updates: The Pakistan Cricket Board will be announcing the men’s squads for the 2022 T20 World Cup next month on Thursday, September 15. The squads for the upcoming home series against England and the tri series in New Zealand will also be revealed by Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim at 4.30 pm. Having lost the Asia Cup 2022 final to Sri Lanka, Pakistan still walk into the premier tournament in October as one of the favorites to lift the trophy. The men in green have been one of the most consistent teams across the seven T20 World Cups, with one title, two final and three more semifinal appearances.