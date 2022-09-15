Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad announcement Live Updates: Shaheen Shah Afridi’s comeback expected

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad announcement Live Updates: The Pakistan Cricket Board will be announcing the men’s squads for the 2022 T20 World Cup next month on Thursday, September 15. The squads for the upcoming home series against England and the tri series in New Zealand will also be revealed by Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim at 4.30 pm. Having lost the Asia Cup 2022 final to Sri Lanka, Pakistan still walk into the premier tournament in October as one of the favorites to lift the trophy. The men in green have been one of the most consistent teams across the seven T20 World Cups, with one title, two final and three more semifinal appearances.
Babar Azam and co were the semifinalists in the UAE edition last year, after winning all their group stage matches against India, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland. It was only in the final four fixture in Dubai that the eventual world champions bested Pakistan to set up a final against New Zealand.
In the lead up to this year’s World Cup, Pakistan will be playing a seven T20I home series against England and a T20I tri series in New Zealand that will also feature Bangladesh.
One of the big names missing at the 2022 Asia Cup was that of Shaheen Shah Afridi. The sight of the left arm quick tormenting through batting lineups was dearly missed by Pakistan fans and neutrals. Going into the T20 World Cup, the 22-year-old's fitness will be pivotal for Pakistan. And it would be a big plus for the fans to have a look at that name in the final squad announcement today.
“It would be a blunder if they replace him now," Akmal said. "But it should be better than the way he’s captained in the Asia Cup final. Before that his captaincy was superb. He utilised his bowlers very well. He utilised Nawaz very well. But when your form isn’t good, you can adjust yourself in the lineup for the team. Rizwan (Mohammed) can be sent at three or he (Babar) can do that himself, Fakhar (Zaman) can be made to open.”
“I think Shan Masood and Sharjeel (Khan) and Shoaib Malik should be in the team, especially in the middle order,” Inzy told reporters in Pakistan. The Babar-Azam-led team suffered two consecutive defeats at the hands of Sri Lanka in the last two Asia Cup matches.
Aaqib Javed, the former Pakistan bowler who is a coach now, has come out strongly against the opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, and also questioned how Shoaib Malik was “forcibly removed” without a good alternative. He lashed out against the selectors and team-management for playing Iftiqhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, and Khushdil Shah, and suggested alternatives for them.
Even after their Asia Cup 2022 final defeat against Sri Lanka, Pakistan will be one of the teams to watch out for at the 2022 T20 World Cup. Follow us as we take you through the men in green's squad announcement for the premier event next month and also for the England home series and the tri series in New Zealand in the buildup to the World Cup in October.