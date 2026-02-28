T20 World Cup: After posting 212 against Sri Lanka, how can Pakistan qualify for the semifinals?

Riding on an epic opening partnership, Pakistan posted a formidable total of 212/8 to boost their chances of qualifying for the semifinals. With their tournament fate back in their hands after New Zealand lost against England in a thriller on Friday, Pakistan came into the clash against Sri Lanka knowing they can still reach the final four if they win by either 65+ runs after batting first or chase whatever target was

Pakistan must restrict Sri Lanka to under 147 to go through. If Sri Lanka cross 147, Pakistan will be eliminated even if they win the match.

Pakistan were off to a sensational start but from 198/2 at the end of the 18th over, they lost six wickets in the last 2.1 overs. Sahibzada Farhan struck a stunning century while his opening partner Fakhar Zaman made 84 to take Pakistan to a solid total.