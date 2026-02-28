T20 World Cup: After posting 212 against Sri Lanka, how can Pakistan qualify for the semifinals?

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Riding on an epic opening partnership, Pakistan posted a formidable total of 212/8 to boost their chances of qualifying for the semifinals. With their tournament fate back in their hands after New Zealand lost against England in a thriller on Friday, Pakistan came into the clash against Sri Lanka knowing they can still reach the final four if they win by either 65+ runs after batting first or chase whatever target was
Pakistan must restrict Sri Lanka to under 147 to go through. If Sri Lanka cross 147, Pakistan will be eliminated even if they win the match.
Pakistan were off to a sensational start but from 198/2 at the end of the 18th over, they lost six wickets in the last 2.1 overs. Sahibzada Farhan struck a stunning century while his opening partner Fakhar Zaman made 84 to take Pakistan to a solid total.
Invited to bat, Farhan and Zaman took the hapless Sri Lankan bowlers to the cleaners, hitting boundaries and scoring runs at a frenetic pace. Farhan’s 100 came from 60 balls with nine fours and five sixes, while Zaman struck nine boundaries and four maximums from 42 balls. For Sri Lanka, Dilshan Madushanka picked three wickets while Dasun Shanaka got two.
Co-hosts Sri Lanka are already eliminated. From this group, England have qualified for the semifinals as toppers and await the result of India vs West Indies on Sunday to see who will finish second behind South Africa. If Pakistan do manage to qualify, their semifinal will happen in Colombo against South Africa, while India or West Indies would face England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Pakistan staying alive in the tournament would also keep the prospect open of the final happening in Colombo. If Pakistan lose in the semifinal, the final would happen in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
