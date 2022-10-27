scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

How Pakistan can qualify for T20 World Cup semi-finals after bitter defeat to Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2022: What is the qualification scenario for Pakistan now?

pakistan, t20 world cupZimbabwe shocked Pakistan by one run in a thrilling T20 World Cup match on Thursday.

Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by one run in a final-ball thriller to register their first Super 12 win at the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan, who were beaten by arch-rivals India in their opening match, now find their tournament hopes in tatters after failing to reach a modest target of 131 against Zimbabwe at Perth Stadium.

Zimbabwe’s win has now made Pakistan’s equation in Group 2 to qualify for the semi-final an interesting one.

Firstly, Pakistan needs to win all their remaining three matches.

Secondly, the men in green must win all three matches by a big margin to maintain a healthy net run rate.

Thirdly, they must hope that other results go their way- including South Africa losing to India and Pakistan.

Zimbabwe losing their remaining two matches out of three  (versus India, Netherlands, and Bangladesh)

Further, they must hope that Bangladesh lose another game.

Here are the remaining fixtures in Group 2, Super 12 stage

October 30 — Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Netherlands vs Pakistan and India vs South Africa

November 2 — Zimbabwe vs Netherlands and India vs Bangladesh

November 3 — Pakistan vs South Africa

November 6 — South Africa vs Netherlands, Pakistan vs Bangladesh and India vs Zimbabwe

