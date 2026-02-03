Pakistan T20 world cup 2026: Spin attack could upset favorites despite India boycott

Pakistan's India boycott has put them on the back foot but their spin quintet—the world's most economical in six months—could use Sri Lanka's turning tracks for an unlikely title run

Written by: Lalith Kalidas
5 min readFeb 3, 2026 09:13 PM IST
PakistanAbrar Ahmed, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz in clockwise direction. (AP photos)
Make us preferred source on Google

Uncertainty has long been Pakistan’s World Cup calling card. Rarely do they arrive with a clear method to disrupt one. In Lahore last week, Salman Agha’s side looked nearly set to channel momentum into the T20 World Cup, having blanked Australia 3–0 and presented a spin-heavy template.

When the spotlight rests on the six-hitting frenzy in India, Pakistan could have slipped into the tournament as its on-field disruptors, armed with a diminishing T20 trait for the turners in Sri Lanka. But by announcing a boycott of India in the group stage six days out from the tournament, Pakistan embraced uncertainty again, surrendering two points.

Undue pressure isn’t exactly their forte, and it remains a tough task to decipher what Pakistan could produce with their backs against the wall.

Despite their vaunted pace attack at the 2022 World Cup, Pakistan faltered by one run against Zimbabwe after losing to India in the Super 12. They were in the final 15 days later. In 2024, it was an embarrassment to begin with, losing to the USA by Super Over before suffering a six-run defeat to India. They were on a plane home the following week.

Pakistan United States’ Noshtush Kenjige, right without cap, celebrates with a teammate after the dismissal of Pakistan’s Azam Khan during 2024 T20 World Cup. (FILE photo)

With a schedule favorable to their strengths, the boycott will put Pakistan in the gauntlet of facing Namibia, the Netherlands, and the USA in Group A. The batting squadron continues to fall on middling lines, but for an assortment of spinners in their ranks, there is merit in plotting Pakistan as dark horses on the sticky Lankan strips.

In mystery man Abrar Ahmed, offie Saim Ayub, who operates with the new ball, and all-rounders Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz, Pakistan bring a spin quartet that could stand on par with India and Afghanistan. They can expand the arsenal if they reel in the “two-elbowed” slinger-spinner, Usman Tariq, as they did in their last match in Lahore.

When India belted their second-highest T20I score (271/5) against New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram last Saturday, Pakistan’s spin quintet stubbed Australia to a 90-run defeat. Defending 198 at the Gaddafi Stadium, the spinners combined for 14.4 overs and snapped up all 10 wickets. In men’s T20Is involving Full-Member teams, it was only the second instance in history where spinners had bagged all 10 wickets. India had similarly bowled out West Indies in 2022, with three spinners producing every dismissal.

Story continues below this ad

Having played all of their T20Is in similar subcontinent conditions since the start of the Asia Cup in September 2025, Pakistan are likely to deploy the strategy throughout the World Cup and paper over the batting cracks.

Also Read | Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?

Pakistan spinners have been the most frugal bunch in this period. Averaging 16.06 for 95 wickets with a 6.28 economy, they have edged out Afghanistan and India on both fronts. While the Indian spin attack boasts the best strike rate (13.8) heading into the World Cup, Pakistan are within arm’s length, striking roughly every 15 deliveries.

Pakistan spinners since Sept 2025

Innings

Wickets

Econ

Avg

SR

In Powerplay

14

18

7.82

17.39

13.33

In Middle-Overs

23

54

7.8

18.41

14.17

In death overs

10

7

7.24

14.14

11.71

With their batting opener Ayub even doubling up as an unlikely Powerplay enforcer with the ball, Pakistan have bowled more spin in the first six overs than any other team in the last six months. Ayub has collected 10 of Pakistan’s 48 Powerplay wickets, emerging as the most successful spinner up front in the world in this period. With Nawaz, Abrar, and the others manning the middle-overs, their versatile attack has been as effective in the phase as India, with negligible strike rate differences. Another factor that could heighten the threat on the island is the spin pack’s conjoined ability to relay slower speeds with sharper efficacy than their Indian counterparts.

Outside the India clash at the Premadasa Stadium, a venue where the average first-innings score has lurked in the mid-120s since 2020, Pakistan will play their three other group games at the iconic Sinhalese Sports Club, just six kilometers away. Intriguingly, this will be the first time T20I cricket will be played at the venue since two games on successive days in February 2010. The strips here have consistently shifted from a run-flowing past to conspicuous spin in this time.

Story continues below this ad

As most of the top-ranked teams shuttle between varying conditions in India and Sri Lanka in the tournament, Pakistan can continue to build on the spin-bowling core and unsettle oppositions. Even the red-hot Indians will be forced to make adjustments if they are to take on Pakistan in the knockouts, a situation that will push their games out from Mumbai/Ahmedabad to the tacky Colombo pitches.

For Pakistan, pressure will be constant, as will the suspense over which version turns up on match day. When the Dutchmen march in for the opener on Saturday morning, Pakistan could arrive with a spin-heavy sauce that will be no secret, keen to drag the game on the field onto their terms.

Lalith Kalidas
Lalith Kalidas
twitter

Lalith Kalidas is a Senior Sub-Editor with the sports team at The Indian Express ( digital), where he specializes in cricket coverage. Based on his profile and recent work, here are the key details about him: Professional Background Role: He works with the online sports desk, focusing primarily on the happenings in the cricket world, with a specific interest in India's domestic cricket circuit. Expertise: He is known for data-driven stories and statistical analysis. He writes a weekly stats-based column titled 'Stats Corner'. Experience: He has over four years of experience in sports journalism. Before joining The Indian Express in February 2024, he worked for Sportstar (part of The Hindu group). Education: He holds a Bachelor of Journalism degree from Madras Christian College. Sports Background: He is a former cricketer who represented Kerala in state-level tournaments, which often informs his technical analysis of the game. Notable Recent Work & Beats Series Coverage: He has been extensively covering the India vs. South Africa series (2024–2025), including tactical breakdowns of players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, and Abhishek Sharma. Investigative Journalism: He recently co-authored a major investigative series for The Indian Express regarding the Cricket Association of Puducherry (CAP), exploring issues like "short-cuts" to the big leagues, dodgy records, and how a private firm took over the association. Major Events: He was part of the team that covered the 2023 ODI World Cup held in India. IPL Analysis: He provides in-depth coverage of the IPL auctions and the rise of uncapped players. You can follow his latest articles and updates on his Indian Express profile page or via his social media links (X/Twitter and LinkedIn) listed there. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
India’s top players are playing too much chess and missing out on originality
Indian Chess Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa. (PHOTO: FIDE/FILE)
Indian Super League 2025/26: Drop of 95 percent in per-match valuation as FanCode gets exclusive media rights for upcoming season
Indian Super League fanCode

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
Trusted Biren man turned key critic: Meet Manipur’s next CM?
manipur cm
'PM is compromised': Behind Rahul’s attack on govt over ‘Naravane, Epstein, tariff’
rahul gandhi, lok sabha, parliament,
'Tu hoga Oscar-winning actor par…': 'Frustrated' Rishi Kapoor would scold Irrfan Khan on D-Day sets, recalls Nikkhil Advani
Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's D-Day collab remains iconic
Archana Puran Singh recalls miscarriage, felt 'abandoned' by husband Parmeet Sethi: ‘He left to play football’
Archana Puran Singh said she felt abandoned by husband Parmeet Sethi during her pregnancy.
How a cold email to billionaire Narayana Murthy led to a meeting within hours
The Bengaluru-based entrepreneur said that in May 2016, he sent a cold email to Narayana Murthy to request a meeting
Indian man takes amma to US, gives her a tour of his office: ‘every mother’s dream come true’
The video begins with the techie's mother standing outside the Charles Schwab office
Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
US farm exports to India have been surging even with no trade deal
Ethanol
Don’t brush before bed? Your heart might pay the price
Not brushing before bed could seriously affect heart health
Oracle says it’s ‘highly confident’ in OpenAI funding amid Nvidia 'rift' reports
The Oracle logo is shown on an office.
Advertisement
Feb 03: Latest News