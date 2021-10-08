T20 World Cup: Pakistan make three changes, announce confirmed squad

The national selectors of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the country’s squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, set to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 17 to November 14, on Friday.

Pakistan is in Group 2 and will open their campaign against India on October 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The updated squad has three changes. Sarfaraz Ahmed and Haider Ali have replaced Azam Khan and Mohammad Hasnain respectively, while Fakhar Zaman, who was initially named as a travel reserve, has swapped places with Khushdil Shah.

“After reviewing player performances in the highly-competitive National T20 and in consultation with the team management, we have decided to include Haider Ali, Fakhar Zaman and Sarfaraz Ahmed in the squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021,” said national selector Muhammad Wasim.

“The three in-form players bring with them wealth of experience and talent, and provide further stability, balance and strength to the side.”

“It must be tough for Azam, Khushdil and Hasnain for missing out but they still have a lot to offer in their careers. They are in our future plans as a lot of cricket has to be played post the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 and in the lead up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia,” he added.

The decision on Sohaib Maqsood’s inclusion will be made following medical advice. The batter underwent MRI scans for his lower back earlier this month.

PAKISTAN SQUAD FOR T20 WORLD CUP

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohaib Maqsood

Traveling reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

Player support personnel: Mansoor Rana (manager), Saqlain Mushtaq (interim head coach), Shahid Aslam (assistant head coach), Matthew Hayden (batting consultant), Vernon Philander (bowling consultant), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Drikus Saaiman (strength and conditioning coach), Abdul Majeed (fielding coach), Talha Ejaz (team analyst), Col (retd) Muhammad Imran (Security Manager), Ibrahim Badees (media and digital manager), Dr Najeeb Soomro (team doctor) and Malang Ali (Masseur)