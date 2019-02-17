Pulwama attack: Pakistan Super League telecast suspended in India by D-Sport

D-Sport, the official broadcaster of the Pakistan Super League in India, has suspended its broadcast of the tournament in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack. “We have suspended broadcast from of the league,” said an official from the broadcaster. D-Sport is yet to release an official statement on the matter.

On Saturday, two days after the terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed, the match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans was televised and so was the Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings match that followed.

Till February 14, the day the attack took place, the channel’s Twitter handle was almost exclusively posting updates about the tournament. However, since February 15, the handle has been posting tweets on MMA promotions Cage Warriors and Bellator. The only cricket-related tweet since then was a birthday greetings message for former South African captain AB de Villiers, who is playing for Lahore Qalandars in the PSL.

It was earlier reported that Mumbai’s Cricket Club of India has covered a portrait of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan after the attack. A former Pakistan captain and considered one of the greatest all-rounders of all time, Khan’s portrait was alongside that of former Indian captain Kapil Dev.

At least 40 CRPF personnel died on Thursday in the single worst terror attack in the Valley when a suicide bomber rammed his Scorpio SUV laden with explosives into a CRPF bus in south Kashmir. The Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the attack and identified the bomber as a 20-year-old local resident from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The bus, ferrying over 40 soldiers, was part of a convoy of 78 vehicles with 2,547 CRPF personnel, moving from Jammu to Srinagar. Most of the men were returning from leave to join duty in Srinagar, said sources.