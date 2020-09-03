Four remaining PSL matches to be held in November: PCB

The four remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League will take place in Lahore in November. (Representational Image)

The four remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League, which had to be suspended in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will take place in Lahore in November, the country’s cricket board (PCB) has announced.

As per the revamped schedule unveiled by the PCB on Wednesday, the two top teams — Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings — will face off in the qualifier, while Lahore Qalandars (third) and Peshawar Zalmi (fourth) will clash in the first eliminator in a double-header on November 14.

The loser of the Qualifier and the winner of the first Eliminator will meet in the second Eliminator on November 15, followed by the final on November 17.

“The four matches will be held in Lahore on 14, 15 and 17 November with only the Qualifier and Eliminator 1 to be a double-header. Eliminator 2 will be played on the following day, while the event will conclude on Tuesday, 17 November,” PCB said in a statement on Wednesday.

The PSL was suspended midway on March 17 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board said “all games will be played under COVID-19 protocols, including bio-secure bubble for the players, match officials and event-related staff.

“The matches are currently planned to be held behind closed doors, though the situation will be closely monitored and will be reviewed in October.”

The PCB had on Tuesday said that it is set to resume cricket activities in the country and allowed the reopening of its National High Performance Centre (NHPC) for elite players, shut since mid-March due to the pandemic.

Talking about the upcoming season, PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said: “PCB is planning to hold its 2020-21 domestic season, which will include a number of age-group, men and women competitions, as well as home international series against Zimbabwe and South Africa.

“All domestic 2020-21 season matches will prove to be catalyst for the successful planning and delivery of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2021, which will be held in February/March next year,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.