Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score: Sarfaraz Ahmed and Babar Azam clash in PSL Clasico

PSL 2023 Live Score, Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Scorecard: Quetta Gladiator will take on Peshawar Zalmi in the 9th T20 of the Pakistan Super League on Monday.

Quetta have played 2 matches thus far, winning one and losing one while Peshawar have also won one game and lost another. Last Wednesday, unheralded fast bowler Ihsanullah picked up 5-12 and Rilee Rossouw smashed a rapid 78 as the Quetta Gladiators lost to Multan Sultans. Since then the Gladiators have defeated Karachi by 6 runs.

Meanwhile, last Tuesday Babar Azam led Peshawar Zalmi to a two-run win over his former team Karachi Kings in yet another last-over thriller. In the next match, however, Peshawar lost to Multan Sultans.

Follow live updates from Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi below.