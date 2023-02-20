scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score: Sarfaraz Ahmed and Babar Azam clash in PSL Clasico

PSL 2023 Live, Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar: Quetta take on Peshawar in high voltage game.

By: Sports Desk
February 20, 2023 18:36 IST
Quetta Gladiator vs Peshawar LivePSL 2023 Match 9, QUE vs PES Live Updates

PSL 2023 Live Score, Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Scorecard: Quetta Gladiator will take on Peshawar Zalmi in the 9th T20 of the Pakistan Super League on Monday.

Quetta have played 2 matches thus far, winning one and losing one while Peshawar have also won one game and lost another.  Last Wednesday, unheralded fast bowler Ihsanullah picked up 5-12 and Rilee Rossouw smashed a rapid 78  as the Quetta Gladiators lost to Multan Sultans. Since then the Gladiators have defeated Karachi by 6 runs.

Meanwhile, last Tuesday Babar Azam led Peshawar Zalmi to a two-run win over his former team Karachi Kings in yet another last-over thriller. In the next match, however, Peshawar lost to Multan Sultans.

Follow live updates from Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi below.

Live Blog

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Pakistan Super League 2023, Quetta vs Peshawar live action below.

18:34 (IST)20 Feb 2023
Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi: The other night in PSL

Karachi pinned down Lahore Kings in their defence of 186 runs at the National Stadium, winning the contest by 67 runs. Akif Javed grabbed a 4-fer and was the pick among the bowlers. Earlier captain Imad Wasim (35 off 19), James Vince (46 off 36) and Matthew Wade (36 off 24) inspired the hosts to finish at 185/5 in their quota of 20 overs. [Read]

18:25 (IST)20 Feb 2023
Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2023: The other night's action ft. Babar Azam

After Karachi Kings’ pacer Mohammad Amir vented his frustration by throwing the ball in anger at Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam, former captain Shahid Afridi revealed that he texted Amir after the match and “scolded” him for his behaviour.

“Whenever a player doesn’t perform, or even if he does, I drop him a message for call him. Likewise, I messaged Amir yesterday. I talked to him respectfully, but I also scolded him. I told Amir, ‘what do you want?’ You have gained so much respect, you faced a blot on your reputation and from there, you made a return. You got a new life, in a way. What are you even trying to do?” Afridi said on Samaa TV. [Read more]

18:16 (IST)20 Feb 2023
Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2023: Hello and welcome

Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi had started off their Pakistan Super League campaign with a two-run win against Karachi Kings. However, against Multan Sultans they came out second best by 56 runs. Quetta Gladiators have had the opposite yet similar run. In the first game they played this season, Multan beat them. A nine wicket win, following which Quetta beat Karachi by six wickets. Today they face off. Babar Azam's XI against Sarfaraz Ahmed. Quite the derby in Pakistan cricket. There was a time when the two chief protagonists of this cast were drawn as heated rivals owing to the shift in captaincy of the national side. All that drama on a night of the country's premier T20 league. Should be worth it.

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Pakistan Super League Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates:

PSL 2023 Match Updates, KAR vs LAH Highlights: Karachi Kings players celebrate their win on Sunday over Lahore Qalandars. (PSL/Twitter)

Karachi Kings ended their three-match losing streak with a resounding 67-run win over defending champion Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League on Sunday.

Multan Sultans earlier routed batting powerhouse Islamabad United by 52 runs for their third successive win at home to take an early lead in Pakistan's premier domestic Twenty20 competition with six points from four games. Six teams are competing.

Karachi was asked to bat first and finally got its combination right with James Vince (46) and Matthew Wade (36) providing a rollicking start, leading their team to 185-5 against the world’s leading T20 fast bowling pair of Shaheen Shah Afridi (1-39) and Haris Rauf (1-35).

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 18:07 IST
