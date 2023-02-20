Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score: Sarfaraz Ahmed and Babar Azam clash in PSL Clasico

PSL 2023 Live Score, Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Scorecard: Quetta Gladiator will take on Peshawar Zalmi in the 9th T20 of the Pakistan Super League on Monday.
Quetta have played 2 matches thus far, winning one and losing one while Peshawar have also won one game and lost another. Last Wednesday, unheralded fast bowler Ihsanullah picked up 5-12 and Rilee Rossouw smashed a rapid 78 as the Quetta Gladiators lost to Multan Sultans. Since then the Gladiators have defeated Karachi by 6 runs.
Meanwhile, last Tuesday Babar Azam led Peshawar Zalmi to a two-run win over his former team Karachi Kings in yet another last-over thriller. In the next match, however, Peshawar lost to Multan Sultans.
Follow live updates from Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi below.
Karachi pinned down Lahore Kings in their defence of 186 runs at the National Stadium, winning the contest by 67 runs. Akif Javed grabbed a 4-fer and was the pick among the bowlers. Earlier captain Imad Wasim (35 off 19), James Vince (46 off 36) and Matthew Wade (36 off 24) inspired the hosts to finish at 185/5 in their quota of 20 overs. [Read]
After Karachi Kings’ pacer Mohammad Amir vented his frustration by throwing the ball in anger at Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam, former captain Shahid Afridi revealed that he texted Amir after the match and “scolded” him for his behaviour.
“Whenever a player doesn’t perform, or even if he does, I drop him a message for call him. Likewise, I messaged Amir yesterday. I talked to him respectfully, but I also scolded him. I told Amir, ‘what do you want?’ You have gained so much respect, you faced a blot on your reputation and from there, you made a return. You got a new life, in a way. What are you even trying to do?” Afridi said on Samaa TV. [Read more]
Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi had started off their Pakistan Super League campaign with a two-run win against Karachi Kings. However, against Multan Sultans they came out second best by 56 runs. Quetta Gladiators have had the opposite yet similar run. In the first game they played this season, Multan beat them. A nine wicket win, following which Quetta beat Karachi by six wickets. Today they face off. Babar Azam's XI against Sarfaraz Ahmed. Quite the derby in Pakistan cricket. There was a time when the two chief protagonists of this cast were drawn as heated rivals owing to the shift in captaincy of the national side. All that drama on a night of the country's premier T20 league. Should be worth it.