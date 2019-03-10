Watch: ‘Agla IPL Pakistan mein hoga’ Umar Akmal goofs up in promotional video

Pakistan Super League moved to Pakistan after first 26 matches were played in UAE. The next eight matches, starting with Islamabad United taking on Lahore Qalandars on Saturday, moved to Pakistan. The eight matches – four in the league stages and four in the playoffs, including the final, will be played in Karachi.

Advertising

Umar Akmal of Quetta Gladiators was promoting PSL on social media through a video but goofed up big time. The 28-year-old made a big mistake while promoting the league.

“Zaahir si baat hai Quetta ki team Karachi aayi hui hai aur hum apne home ground pe khel rahe hai, aur crowd jitna bhi support karega humari team ko, team utna accha perform karegi. Aur crowd issi tarike se har team ko support karega toh agla IPL (corrects), sorry PSL yahi pe hoga [It is obvious that with Quetta at home in Karachi, we will be banking on our home support. As many people come out and support us, the better our team will perform. If the crowd continues to support us like this then the next IPL, sorry PSL, will be played here only],” he said.

Subhan Allah … pic.twitter.com/kjHzIz4yxO — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoor_ze) 9 March 2019

Karachi didn’t host a PSL game since last year’s final, and wasn’t scheduled to this year either. The plans changed after Lahore was ruled out when its air space was temporarily closed recently during heightened political tensions between Pakistan and India.

It has been 10 years since Pakistan last hosted a top bilateral series, after the Sri Lanka team were attacked by terrorists in 2009 in Lahore. Tight security will be provided for the six franchise teams, including more than 13,000 policemen and 2,500 paramilitary personnel in place from the team hotel to the stadium, and around the National Stadium.

Despite the heightened security concern in Pakistan following the squirmish with India, Shane Watson of Australia, Kieron Pollard and Darren Sammy of the West Indies have made the trip to Pakistan.

Advertising

Watson will be playing in Pakistan 14 years after touring here with Australia A. It’s the first time for Pollard. “It’s been 14 years since I last visited Pakistan, a place with some of the most passionate fans in world cricket,” Watson said in a video message tweeted by his team Quetta Gladiators. “Can’t wait to give it our best shot in winning the trophy.”