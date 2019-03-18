PSL 2019 Awards: Shane Watson wins Player of the tournament

Shane Watson emerged as the leading run-getter in the Pakistan Super League to steer Quetta Gladiators to the title over Peshawar Zalmi. In the final, Gladiators beat Zalmi by eight wickets to win their first PSL title. Watson scored 430 runs from 12 matches at an average of 43 and average of 143.8 in the 32 day tournament that culminated at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday. He also hit the most number of fours and sixes in the tournament, 43 and 22, respectively.

Watson won the Player of the Match thrice in the tournament: against Islamabad United, when he scored 81 not out; Peshawar Zalmi, when he scored 91 not out; and again versus Zalmi in the Qualifier, when he top-scored with 71 and then bowled the last-over of the match to help his side win by 10 runs.

Watson, for his consistency with the bat and decisive role in Gladiators’ title-winning campaign, was also declared Best Batsman of PSL 2019.

Hasan Ali of Peshawar Zalmi was adjudged the Best Bowler of PSL 2019. The seamer picked up crucial wickets and finished the series with 25 wickets at an average of 13 with an economy-rate of just under seven. Hasan took four wickets in a match thrice.

Luke Ronchi won the Safe Hands of PSL 2019 award for his 11 dismissals behind the stumps, while Peshawar Zalmi’s Kieron Pollard was declared the Best Player on the Field, as he finished the tournament with 284 runs, five wickets and 10 catches.

Karachi Kings’ left-arm spinner Umer Khan was named as the Emerging Player of PSL 2019 award. The 18-year-old mesmerised top-orders across the board and claimed 15 scalps at an economy-rate of just over seven.

Islamabad United was declared the winners of Spirit of Cricket award, which they dedicated to their middle-order batsman Asif Ali in recognition to this commitment to the team despite ailment of his young daughter.

The individual winners were chosen by an independent panel, which included Mudassar Nazar, Ramiz Raja and Danny Morrison.

Winners of PSL 2019 Awards

Spirit of Cricket – Islamabad United

Emerging Player of PSL 2019 – Umer Khan (Karachi Kings)

Best player on the field – Kieron Pollard (Peshawar Zalmi)

Safe Hands of PSL 2019 – Luke Ronchi (Islamabad United)

Best Bowler of PSL 2019 – Hasan Ali (Peshawar Zalmi)

Best Batsman of PSL 2019 – Shane Watson (Quetta Gladiators)

Player of PSL 2019 – Shane Watson (Quetta Gladiators)