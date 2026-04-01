Kamran Akmal, Basit Ali question PCB: Rs. 18 billion spent on Gaddafi Stadium and it still can’t handle rain

Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal raised serious questions about the PCB’s renovation of Gaddafi Stadium after the PSL match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi was abandoned without a ball bowled on March 31.

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“Yaar mujhe lag raha hai itna paisa Champions Trophy se pehle laga, kis base pe laga — ye saari cheezein dekhni thi na,” (“I feel so much money was spent before the Champions Trophy — on what basis, all these things needed to be looked at”) Kamran said on the YouTube channel ‘Game Plan’.

“Drainage system sabse best karna tha — aap kaise paani wahan pe khada ho sakta tha.” (“The drainage system should have been the top priority — how can water just stand there like that.”)