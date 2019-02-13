Pakistan Super League 2019: Squads, Schedule, Venue, Timings in IST of PSL 2019

Pakistan Super League 2019: The fourth edition of Pakistan Super League is ready to kick off from Thursday (February 14). The T20 tournament will feature 30 league matches followed by the playoff phase of 4 matches. The tournament will run for over a month from February 14, 2019, to March 17, 2019, and will feature six teams – Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars, and Islamabad United. The tournament will comprise of the double round robin stage with each teams playing other five opponents twice. The top four teams at the end of the group stage will reach the playoffs, while the bottom two will be eliminated.

Advertising

In the playoffs, there will be two eliminators and one qualifier. The top two teams in the group stage will compete in the Qualifier, from where the winner will reach the final. The 3rd and 4th team in the group stage will take part in the first Eliminator. The losing team will be eliminated, while the winner will face the losing team in the qualifier in the 2nd eliminator. The winner will qualify for the final.

Past PSL champions:

Islamabad United defeated Peshawar Zalmi in the final of 2018 Pakistan Super League Final at the National Stadium in Karachi on March 25, 2018. It was the only game that was played in Pakistan last season. This season, all the playoff games will be played in Pakistan. It was the second title for Islamabad United, who had also won the inaugural season in 2015. Peshawar Zalmi had won the 2016 season.

2015 winner: Islamabad United

2016 winner: Peshawar Zalmi

2017 winner: Islamabad United

Squads:

Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2019 Squad

Darren Sammy (C), Kamran Akmal, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Sameen Gul, Khalid Usman, Umaid Asif, Liam Dawson, Misbah-ul-Haq, Kieron Pollard, Dawid Malan, Umar Amin, Sohaib Maqsood, Wayne Madsen, Nabi Gul, Jamal Anwar, Chris Jordan, Ibtisam Sheikh, Samiullah, Waqar Salamkheil

Quetta Gladiators PSL 2019 Squad

Sarfraz Ahmed (C), Umar Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad, Shane Watson, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Nawaz, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Azam Khan, Saud Shakeel, Sunil Narine, Sohail Tanvir, Dwayne Bravo, Fawad Ahmed, Jalat Khan, Mohammad Asghar, Danish Aziz, Ahsan Ali, Ghulam Mudassar, Naseem Shah, Harry Gurney

Karachi Kings PSL 2019 Squad

Imad Wasim (C), Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Ravi Bopara, Usman Khan, Mohammad Amir, Colin Ingram, Colin Munro, Sikandar Raza, Awais Zia, Usama Mir, Aaron Summers, Sohail Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ali Imran, Abrar Ahmed, Aamir Yamin, Jaahid Ali, Ben Dunk, Liam Livingstone

Multan Sultans PSL 2019 Squad

Shoaib Malik (C), Shan Masood, Umar Siddiq, Mohammad Junaid, Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Shahid Afridi, Joe Denly, Nicholas Pooran, Qais Ahmed, Shakeel Ansar, Laurie Evans, Numan Ali, Dan Christian, Tome Moores, Ali Shafiq, Muhammad Ilyas, Andre Russell

Lahore Qalandars PSL 2019 Squad

Mohammad Hafeez (C), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, AB de Villiers, Yasir Shah, Sohail Akhtar, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Rahat Ali, Agha Salman, Hassan Khan, Anton Devcich, Carlos Brathwaite, Corey Anderson, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mohammad Imran, Umair Masood, Brendan Taylor, Gohar Ali, Aizaz Cheema, Haris Rauf, David Wiese, Hardus Viljoen

Islamabad United PSL 2019 Squad

Luke Ronchi (C), Sahibzada Farhan, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Zafar Gohar, Waqas Maqsood, Rumman Raees, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Sami, Ian Bell, Philip Salt, Cameron Delport, Samit Patel, Muhammad Musa, Wayne Parnell, Zahir Khan, Amad Butt, Rizwan Hussain, Nasir Nawaz

Pakistan Super League 2019 Fixtures (Timings in IST)

February 14, 2019, Thursday

11:15 PM: Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars, Dubai

February 15, 2019, Friday

5:00 PM: Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans, Dubai

9:30 PM: Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators, Dubai

February 16, 2019, Saturday

5:00 PM: Islamabad United v Multan Sultans, Dubai

9:30 PM: Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings, Dubai

February 17, 2019, Sunday

5:00 PM: Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators, Dubai

9:30 PM: Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars, Dubai

February 20, 2019, Wednesday

9:30 PM: Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators, Sharjah

February 21, Thursday

9:30 PM: Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings, Sharjah

February 22, 2019, Friday

5:00 PM: Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans, Sharjah

9:30 PM: Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi, Sharjah

February 23, 2019, Saturday

5:00 PM: Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars, Sharjah

9:30 PM: Islamabad United v Karachi Kings, Sharjah

February 24, 2019, Sunday

5:00 PM: Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalm, Sharjah

9:30 PM: Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings, Sharjah

February 26, 2019, Tuesday

9:30 PM: Islamabad United v Multan Sultans, Dubai

February 27, 2019, Wednesday

5:00 PM: Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators, Dubai

9:30 PM: Karachi Kings v Islamabad United, Dubai

February 28, 2019, Thursday

5:00 PM: Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi, Dubai

9:30 PM: Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, Dubai

March 01, 2019, Friday

5:00 PM: Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United, Dubai

9:30 PM: Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators, Dubai

March 04, 2019, Monday

5:00 PM: Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi, Abu Dhabi

9:30 PM: Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans, Abu Dhabi

March 05, 2019, Tuesday

5:00 PM: Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi, Abu Dhabi

9:30 PM: Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United, Abu Dhabi

March 07, 2019, Thursday

7:30 PM: Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, Karachi

March 09, 2019, Saturday

7:30 PM Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United, Lahore

March 10, 2019, Sunday

2:30 PM: Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators, Karachi

7:30 PM: Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans, Lahore

March 12, 2019, Tuesday

7:30 PM: TBC v TBC Eliminator 1 (3v4), Lahore

March 13, 2019, Wednesday

7:30 PM: TBC v TBC Qualifier (1v2), Karachi

March 15, 2019, Friday

7:30 PM: TBC v TBC Eliminator 2 National Stadium, Karachi

March 17, 2019, Sunday

7:30 PM: TBC v TBC Final National Stadium, Karachi

Live telecast in India:

Advertising

In India, D-Sport will live broadcast the fourth season of the Pakistan Super League. The opening ceremony of the tournament will also be broadcast live on February 14, 2019, which will feature performances from Grammy award-winning US rapper Pitbull, Pakistani Sufi rock band Junoon, singer Fawad Khan, British singer Marcia Barrett and German band Boney M. The ceremony will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.