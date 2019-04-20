Without Mohammad Amir, Pakistan squad lacks a leader in pace department, says Shoaib Akhtar

After Pakistan left out experienced but out-of-form pacer Mohammad Aamir from their provisional 15-member ICC World Cup 2019 squad, former pacer Shoaib Akhtar expressed his concerns in the pace department. He said that the team lacks ‘a leader in the pace attack.’

Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq announced the squad on Thursday, replacing Amir with teenage fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain in the line-up. Amir has, however, been included in their squad for their pre-tournament series against England.

Reacting to the squad announcement, Akhtar wrote on Twitter, “I still think Amir could be a lethal weapon to have in English conditions. He has a chance to prove that in the England series and be selected for World Cup by May 23rd. Good luck Amir, you can do it.”

And ofcourse @MHafeez22 with his all round ability can play a very important role. He is lethal with the ball, specially to check the run rate of the opposition.

I hope his fitness issues get resolved and he is 100% fit to contribute his bit.

Ker day kaamal Hafeez. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) 18 April 2019

My biggest concern is the pace dept. This squad lacks a leader of the pace attack, leader of the herd who is aggressive and goes out to attack. Hopefully Amir can be that.

In case that doesn't happen, @RealHa55an has to step up and fill that role along with @JunaidkhanREAL — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) 18 April 2019

According to Pakistan chief selector Inzamam ul Haq, the 18-year-old seamer Mohammad Hasnain was preferred over Amir and Usman Khan Shinwari, because of his ability to click 150kph.

Pakistan squad for the World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez (subject to fitness), Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Sohail.