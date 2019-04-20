Toggle Menu
Without Mohammad Amir, Pakistan squad lacks a leader in pace department, says Shoaib Akhtarhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/pakistan-squad-world-cup-mohammad-amir-seamers-shoaib-akhtar-5685740/

Without Mohammad Amir, Pakistan squad lacks a leader in pace department, says Shoaib Akhtar

After Pakistan left out experienced but out-of-form pacer Mohammad Aamir from their provisional ICC World Cup 2019 squad, former pacer Shoaib Akhtar expressed his concerns in the pace department.

Mohammad Amir talks about Virat Kohli's dropped catch.
Pakistan left out Mohammad Aamir from provisional World Cup squad. (Source: File)

After Pakistan left out experienced but out-of-form pacer Mohammad Aamir from their provisional 15-member ICC World Cup 2019 squad, former pacer Shoaib Akhtar expressed his concerns in the pace department. He said that the team lacks ‘a leader in the pace attack.’

Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq announced the squad on Thursday, replacing Amir with teenage fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain in the line-up. Amir has, however, been included in their squad for their pre-tournament series against England.

Reacting to the squad announcement, Akhtar wrote on Twitter, “I still think Amir could be a lethal weapon to have in English conditions. He has a chance to prove that in the England series and be selected for World Cup by May 23rd. Good luck Amir, you can do it.”

“My biggest concern is the pace dept. This squad lacks a leader of the pace attack, leader of the herd who is aggressive and goes out to attack. Hopefully, Amir can be that. In case that doesn’t happen, Hassan Ali has to step up and fill that role along with Junaid Khan,” he added

According to Pakistan chief selector Inzamam ul Haq, the 18-year-old seamer Mohammad Hasnain was preferred over Amir and Usman Khan Shinwari, because of his ability to click 150kph.

Pakistan squad for the World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez (subject to fitness), Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Sohail.

Follow the IPL 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com. Check the IPL 2019 Points Table, Teams, Schedule, Stats as well as Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holders.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 KKR vs RCB: Told AB de Villiers 'I will give you a hug if we win tonight', says Virat Kohli
2 Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul fined Rs 20 lakh for sexist comments on Koffee With Karan
3 Alex Hales takes indefinite break from cricket due to personal reasons