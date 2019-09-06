Pakistan spin legend Abdul Qadir dies of cardiac arrest

Abdul Qadir, the former Pakistan leg spinner, died after a cardiac arrest at the age of 63 on Friday in Lahore, according to Dawn.com.

Qadir was shifted to the Services Hospital after the heart attack but he did not survive.

Legendary Leg spinner Abdul Qadir passed away! RIP

Legendary Leg spinner Abdul Qadir passed away! RIP #RIPAbdulQadir

Abdul Qadir played 67 Test and 104 ODIs for Pakistan. He was an integral part of the Pakistan team of the 1980s and was the go-to bowler for then-captain Imran Khan.

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ Absolutely shocking news to hear the sad passing Legend Abdul Qadir saab. May Allah SWT grant him the highest rank in jannah and his family the patience to bare the loss. #Ameen

Qadir is survived by his wife, four sons and a daughter, who is married to current Pakistan star batsman Umar Akmal.

“It is a great loss to Pakistan cricket because it was Qadir bhai’s leg-spin magic and artistry that inspired a generation of young leg-spin bowlers in Pakistan and around the cricket world,” former Pakistan leg-break bowler Danish Kaneria said.

Qadir worked as Pakistan chief selector in 2009 and it was the squad that was selected by him that went on to win the ICC World T20 in England.

(With PTI inputs)