Pakistan speedster Hasnain suspended from bowling in international cricket

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain has been suspended from bowling in international cricket after being found to have an illegal bowling action, Cricket Australia (CA) said in a statement Friday.

The 21-year-old pacer, who once bowled 155 kph delivery in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), was reported by umpire Gerard Abood after bowling in the Big Bash League (BBL) match between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers at Sydney Showground Stadium on January 2.

Hasnain was due to undergo a test on his bowling action on January 19 in Australia, but since he had to return to Pakistan at the end of his stint, it was decided he would get tested at the ICC-accredited testing facility in Lahore.

“This process has been completed, with Hasnain’s action found to be illegal by the PCB’s testing laboratory and the report reviewed and verified by CA’s independent expert,” the CA said in a statement.

Hasnain has played eight ODIs and 18 T20 Internationals after making his Pakistan debut in 2019.

PCB statement on Mohammad Hasnain Read details here ⤵️ https://t.co/w3TogrDUje — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) February 4, 2022

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also issued a statement on the matter, saying, “The PCB today received a formal and detailed report from Cricket Australia on Mohammad Hasnain’s assessment test, which stated his elbow extension for his good length delivery, full-length delivery, slow bouncer and bouncer exceeded the 15-degree limits.”

The PCB also added that the board will now appoint a bowling consultant who will work with Hasnain so that he can rectify his bowling action and be ready for a reassessment.

Calling the youngster an asset for Pakistan cricket, the PCB also said that Hasnain is one of the very few bowlers to consistently click 145kmp. “As such, and keeping his future and Pakistan’s interest at the forefront, the PCB, on the recommendation of the HBL PSL 2022 Technical Committee, has decided he will not be allowed to continue to participate in the HBL Pakistan Super League.”