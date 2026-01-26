‘Pakistan shouldn’t boycott but play India with black arm band’: Basit Ali’s suggestion

ICC sources have told The Indian Express hat if Pakistan boycotts the T20 world cup on and decides not to participate in the tournament, the ICC could impose sanctions. (AP)

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has opposed any boycott of a potential India-Pakistan match, urging Pakistan to play the game while wearing black armbands as a form of protest.

“Pakistan should not boycott, but wear black arm band and play India game,” Basit said on his YouTube channel BasitAliShow. He said that cricket is not a “gentleman’s game” and had become increasingly political.

He also questioned why any boycott would wait until a senior World Cup clash, saying, “Why wait for Feb 15 India vs Pakistan game at the T20 World Cup? If you have to boycott, do it on Feb 1st Pakistan vs India U-19 World Cup game.”