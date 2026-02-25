Shaheen Afridi explains handshake with Harry Brook: ‘When anyone plays innings like that, should appreciate them’

In a high-stakes clash where every run mattered, one moment from Pakistan’s two-wicket defeat to England at the T20 World Cup stood out: Shaheen Shah Afridi walking up to shake hands with Harry Brook after the England captain’s dismissal. It was a hat tip to a world-class innings, delivered by a former PSL teammate turned rival.

Brook’s heroics came after he had promoted himself up the batting order and despite England losing three wickets in the the first five overs (thanks to Afridi’s spellbinding bowling where he claimed three wickets in his first three overs), England never lost sight of the target.

While Afridi ended the game with figures of 4-30, the England skipper notched up his highest T20 international score, reaching three figures in 50 balls with 10 fours and four ⁠sixes. And while Brook did not see England past the finish line, he had done enough to guide the team to a famous win.

Afridi, who had set the tone with the new ball, said the handshake was instinctive. “He deserved it because he played a world-class innings. I think he’s one of the best. Harry and I have a very good friendship as well; we played together in the PSL for Lahore Qalandars. When anyone plays an innings like that, you should appreciate them,” Afridi said.

From a bowler’s perspective, he could only admire what unfolded at the other end: “I’ve never seen a batsman like him. He was properly ready for every ball to hit it. He was well prepared for us.”

Afridi felt the difference between the two teams lay in partnerships. Pakistan were 84 for 3 in the 12th over but couldn’t push on. “On a wicket like this, you need a partnership and you need a set batsman in that position who can bat throughout those middle overs. Unfortunately, we lost wickets back-to-back, which is why we didn’t get that 180-190 score,” Afridi pointed out.

Pointing at Brook’s approach, Afridi added: “Even when a wicket went out, he was still at the crease, rotating the strike and building the partnership. I think we missed that opportunity.”