‘He is Mike Hesson’s ladla’: Ex-Pakistan players hit back at Shadab Khan, ‘Earlier, India feared us’

Shadab Khan pointing out that none of the Pakistan players criticising the current lot now managed to beat India in a World Cup hasn’t gone down too well. Shadab and the rest of the Pakistan team have copped some scathing criticism after they lost to India in the T20 World Cup by 61 runs. When asked about the criticism, Shadab first said that the former players are entitled to their opinions before pointing out that none of them managed to do what they did in 2021, which was to beat India in a World Cup match, T20I or ODI.

Shadab and a few other senior players in the current Pakistan team like Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi played starring roles when they had defeated India by 10 wickets in a group-stage match of the 2021 T20 World Cup. However, that and the 2017 Champions Trophy final remains the only two victories that Pakistan have had over their arch-rivals in ICC tournaments.