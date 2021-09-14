Pakistan set to tour Bangladesh after T20 World Cup

Pakistan will tour Bangladesh after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in October. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief executive officer (CEO) Nizamuddin Chowdhury confirmed the development. The Pakistan team will reach Dhaka on November 15 and would be playing two Test matches and three T20 internationals in Dhaka and Chattogram in November and December.

“The Pakistan series will happen right after the [T20] World Cup. The cricket operations department is in talks with the Pakistan board to finalise the details. All formats will be included, there will be more ODIs and Tests,” the BCB CEO told the local media on Monday.

This will be Pakistan’s first tour of Bangladesh in six years.

The PCB said the tour is part of the Future Tours Programme

Fixtures:

19 Nov – First T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

20 Nov – Second T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

22 Nov – Third T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

26-30 Nov – First Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

4-8 Dec – Second Test, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka